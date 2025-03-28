AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Pakistan

ECP adjourns hearing of PTI intra-party polls case

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 28 Mar, 2025 05:35am

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) intra-party elections case for hearing on 8th April — for the presentation of arguments by the defence side.

In this context, the poll body listed this case for hearing in the cause list released on Thursday, and issued notices to the prosecution and the respondent sides — for the case hearing scheduled in the following week after the Eid holidays.

In the last hearing of this case held on the fourth of this month, Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Ali Khan conveyed to the electoral entity that the PTI was running its affairs through “indoor management” due to intra-party elections case being undecided by the poll body.

“Unless you issue the intra-party elections certificate, this matter would not be resolved,” he told a three-member ECP bench that heard the PTI intra-party elections case on 4th March.

His statement came in response, when asked by the bench, as to who was running the affairs of the PTI presently. “We are managing the affairs through indoor management,” Khan said in the last hearing before the bench adjourned the case till 8th April.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

