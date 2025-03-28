AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-28

Bank Alfalah introduces AlfaMall on WhatsApp

Published 28 Mar, 2025

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah has introduced AlfaMall on WhatsApp, bringing a new way for customers to browse, select, and purchase products within the messaging platform.

By introducing WhatsApp-based e-commerce, Bank Alfalah is catering to the growing demand for mobile-first, hassle-free transactions. This marks a step forward in digital banking and e-commerce, making shopping more accessible and convenient for users across Pakistan.

Muhammad Yahya Khan, Chief Digital Officer at Bank Alfalah has said that the Bank is continuously innovate to enhance digital experiences for users. The launch of AlfaMall on WhatsApp is a step towards redefining e-commerce accessibility, making online shopping more direct and interactive as a channel used by millions in Pakistan.

bank alfalah whatsapp AlfaMall

