10 or more years of service: NA body urges early action to grant educators regular status

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture has expressed dissatisfaction with the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training over slow progress in regularising the long-serving contract teachers and lecturers, urging immediate action to grant regular status to educators with 10 or more years of service.

“Providing job security to these professionals is crucial for strengthening Pakistan’s education system,” the committee emphasised.

The committee was held under the chairmanship of Dr Azim Uddin Zahid Lakhvi at National Assembly Secretariat, Parliament House on Thursday.

The committee deferred The Westminster University of Emerging Sciences and Technology Bill, 2024.

The committee also addressed specific institutional issues, including the regularisation of employees at the National Institute of Science and Technical Education and the establishment of the University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technologies (UAEET), a joint venture between the Punjab and federal governments. A stakeholder meeting was recommended to resolve gaps hindering the university’s completion.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Madrasah Education Board (PMEB) confirmed that contract employee regularisation is under way and salaries have been raised to the government-mandated minimum wage of Rs37,000.

The committee was briefed on the Higher Education Commission (HEC) fiscal year 2024-25 funding strategy, with a strong focus on completing ongoing projects while implementing strict controls for new development schemes.

Under the newly approved guidelines, 80 per cent of funds will be directed toward priority projects that are either 80 per cent completed or scheduled for completion during 2025-26.

Only 10 per cent of the total development budget has been allocated for new proposals, which must demonstrate high value, feasibility, and potential for rapid implementation. To enhance transparency, all new project proposals must now be submitted through the iPAS system, ensuring proper documentation and accountability. “Our focus is squarely on delivering tangible outcomes from existing investments,” stated an HEC spokesperson.

In parallel, a sub-committee presented comprehensive recommendations to overhaul Pakistan’s education system, particularly targeting higher education reforms.

The recommendations included immediate implementation of minimum wage guarantees for all educators, regardless of employment status, and measures to strengthen HEC’s oversight of universities’ financial, administrative, and academic performance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025