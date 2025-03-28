AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-28

PDP urges govt to check price hike, tame ‘mafias’

Recorder Report Published 28 Mar, 2025 05:35am

KARACHI: Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor has asked the federal and provincial governments to devise mechanisms to check price hike, stabilise rates of kitchen commodities and tame powerful mafias that are looting people with both hands.

He said it is the constitutional duty of the government to save the public from exploitation of black marketers and hoarders; however, the government is silently supporting them through its continuous inaction.

Expressing serious concern over pre-Eid price hike and asked the government to ensure stability in prices, he said rates of almost every commodity have been hiked by traders and shopkeepers who are looting people with both hands.

He said prices of not only clothes and shoes are skyrocketing but the rate of kitchen items like cooking oil, sugar, milk, vegetables, meat and chicken are also artificially hiked. The government should check the rising price hike urgently to facilitate masses in the last days of the holy month of Ramazan.

Altaf Shakoor said prices of all daily use commodities are rising constantly but the government is not taking any action against hoarders, poor people are suffering a lot due to inaction by the government.

He said recently the parliament members have increased their salaries and perks. However, the government says that it has no budget to increase salaries and pensions of government servants. The rulers should cut their royal expenses and give some breathing space to the poor masses.

He said the government is bent on closing Utility Stores as it doesn’t want poor people to get kitchen commodities on subsidized rates. However, the government gives lavish subsidies to private companies that make electricity, urea and other products. The rulers only talk about the problems of people at the time of elections and then forget them for the whole next term.

Altaf Shakoor asked that all basic kitchen cheaper rates should be provided to poor and low income people on ration cards at cheaper rates. The old ration card system should be reintroduced. Utility Stores should not be closed but made further functional to facilitate the poor masses.

He said the government should adopt a welfare-based approach and take action against price hike and hoarding mafias including the powerful sugar miller mafia. The sugar mafia should have been jailed but the government instead allowed them to increase the rate of sugar.

He said that it is high time that the poor people get some relief now so that they could also celebrate the Eid.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

price hike Prices of essential kitchen items commodity prices Altaf Shakoor PDP Chairman PDP

Comments

200 characters

PDP urges govt to check price hike, tame ‘mafias’

SLA welcomed: PM hopes there will be no more loans

Nepra to hear Kapco’s tariff revision plea next month

Discos’ top 300 defaulters: PAC slams PD for disregarding directives

IHC suspends levy on consumption of natural gas/RLNG by CPPs

Teachers: federal cabinet restores 25pc income tax rebate

Jaffar Express resumes operations

Govt to unveil National Minerals Harmonisation Framework on April 8

2.3m bank cards leaked on dark web globally

Customs values on import of lead acid batteries revised

Merger of OSL with and into OIL approved by CCP

Read more stories