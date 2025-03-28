Russian envoy delivers humanitarian aid

ISLAMABAD: Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Albert Khorev has expressed the resolve of his country to stand by Pakistan in the face of recent armed attacks by terrorists and extremists in various parts of Pakistan particularly, Jaffar Express incident in Balochistan.

“The heinous terror attacks have once again reminded us of the importance of unity and solidarity in the face of this threat. The actions of militants and inter-communal conflicts cause untold suffering to the civilian population, leaving thousands of people on the brink of survival and dependent on the assistance of the state, humanitarian organizations and agencies,” he stated this while addressing a ceremony at Islamabad Airport on Thursday.

The Russian Ambassador officially presented 30,000 kilogrammes of humanitarian aid to the people of Pakistan via the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

A special aircraft from the Russian government transported the aid from Moscow to Pakistan.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the NDMA, and the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) were in attendance at the airport.

Russian Envoy Albert Khorev emphasised the strong friendship between Pakistan and Russia. He recalled Russia’s humanitarian support to Pakistan following the two earthquakes in 2005 and the floods in 2022, stating that this latest shipment of humanitarian aid was intended to assist relief efforts in Pakistan.

Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan, the additional foreign secretary for Europe, expressed heartfelt thanks to the Russian government and its people for their humanitarian aid.

He noted that this support symbolises the strong friendship and solidarity shared between our two countries. The NDMA transferred the aid to the PRCS for further distribution.

It is a great honour for me to be part of the ceremony celebrating the delivery of Russian humanitarian aid to the brotherly people of Pakistan.

Russia has a proud history of helping the people of friendly countries around the world. More than once, we have come to the aid of the friendly nation of Pakistan in times of need. This was the case in 2005, when valiant Russian emergency workers came to the rescue after devastating earthquakes shook northern Punjab and northeastern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and in 2022, after catastrophic floods hit southern and south-eastern Pakistan.

“We believe that humanitarian cooperation, including the provision of humanitarian aid, is an important component of Russia-Pakistan relations, which are currently at their highest point in history,” the ambassador remarked.

Today, he highlighted as we approach the end of the holy month of Ramazan, we are handing over 31 tons of humanitarian aid, including such essentials as clothing, medicines, food and baby formula for those in need. This gesture of goodwill has been made possible through the efforts of the Government of Russia and its Ministry of Emergency Situations, the coordinating role of the Government and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025