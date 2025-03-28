Eid holidays: Wasa’s operational staff required to stay focused at work

LAHORE: The Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) Lahore has cancelled the leave for its operational staff to ensure uninterrupted water supply and better drainage facilities to the public during Eid-ul-Fitr.

The decision was taken during a meeting that was chaired by WASA MD Ghufran Ahmed on Thursday. The director of operations and the engineering wing participated in the meeting which reviewed preparations for Eid-ul-Fitr and the progress of ongoing development projects in the city.

As part of the preparations, during Eid, all operational staff will work 24 hours a day in three shifts to provide uninterrupted water supply to consumers during tube well operations. Also, field offices will remain active and staff will be fully mobilised. All drains are to be de-silted according to the established schedule.

Additionally, safety measures will be ensured around all development schemes, and any open potholes will be repaired without delay. Following the WASA’s directives MD, the WASA Lahore has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Eid.

Furthermore, the directors of operations and the director of maintenance for all towns have been instructed to effectively manage the water supply, sewerage and drainage systems during the Eid festivities. They were also instructed to conduct a comprehensive survey of their respective areas under WASA’s jurisdiction and immediate action should be taken to address complaints of open or broken manholes and water overflow.

Staff members were instructed to remain alert to maintain a continuous flow of sewage while the director of maintenance for disposal and tubewells will ensure that any machinery breakdowns are promptly repaired.

On this occasion, the WASA MD reviewed the progress of ongoing development projects and provided instructions to expedite the pace of work. He also emphasised the importance of implementing safety arrangements in all development projects.

