AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-28

Eid holidays: Wasa’s operational staff required to stay focused at work

Recorder Report Published 28 Mar, 2025 06:44am

LAHORE: The Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) Lahore has cancelled the leave for its operational staff to ensure uninterrupted water supply and better drainage facilities to the public during Eid-ul-Fitr.

The decision was taken during a meeting that was chaired by WASA MD Ghufran Ahmed on Thursday. The director of operations and the engineering wing participated in the meeting which reviewed preparations for Eid-ul-Fitr and the progress of ongoing development projects in the city.

As part of the preparations, during Eid, all operational staff will work 24 hours a day in three shifts to provide uninterrupted water supply to consumers during tube well operations. Also, field offices will remain active and staff will be fully mobilised. All drains are to be de-silted according to the established schedule.

Additionally, safety measures will be ensured around all development schemes, and any open potholes will be repaired without delay. Following the WASA’s directives MD, the WASA Lahore has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Eid.

Furthermore, the directors of operations and the director of maintenance for all towns have been instructed to effectively manage the water supply, sewerage and drainage systems during the Eid festivities. They were also instructed to conduct a comprehensive survey of their respective areas under WASA’s jurisdiction and immediate action should be taken to address complaints of open or broken manholes and water overflow.

Staff members were instructed to remain alert to maintain a continuous flow of sewage while the director of maintenance for disposal and tubewells will ensure that any machinery breakdowns are promptly repaired.

On this occasion, the WASA MD reviewed the progress of ongoing development projects and provided instructions to expedite the pace of work. He also emphasised the importance of implementing safety arrangements in all development projects.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

WASA Eid holidays Water and Sanitation Authority

Comments

200 characters

Eid holidays: Wasa’s operational staff required to stay focused at work

SLA welcomed: PM hopes there will be no more loans

Nepra to hear Kapco’s tariff revision plea next month

Discos’ top 300 defaulters: PAC slams PD for disregarding directives

IHC suspends levy on consumption of natural gas/RLNG by CPPs

Teachers: federal cabinet restores 25pc income tax rebate

Jaffar Express resumes operations

Govt to unveil National Minerals Harmonisation Framework on April 8

2.3m bank cards leaked on dark web globally

Customs values on import of lead acid batteries revised

Merger of OSL with and into OIL approved by CCP

Read more stories