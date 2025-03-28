Gold hits new all-time highs

KARACHI: Gold prices-locally and globally soared to new record levels on Thursday, as international market surpassed $3,050 per ounce, traders said.

Up by Rs3,200 and Rs2,743, gold prices struck new historic peak of Rs321,000 per tola and Rs275,205 per 10 grams, respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

International gold bullion market raced up to new record high of $3,052, posting a surge by $31 per ounce with silver edging up to just over $34 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices registered an increase by Rs105 and Rs90, reaching Rs3,580 per tola and Rs3,069 per 10 grams, respectively, the association added.

Open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

