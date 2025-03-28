PQAMC announces dividend of Re 0.4141 per unit

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited (PQAMC) has announced dividend of PKR 0.4141 per unit for its Pak-Qatar Monthly Income Plan for the month of March’25.

PQAMC has recently announced the monthly dividend of Pak-Qatar Monthly Income Plan (PQMIP) under PQAMC’s Shariah-Compliant Income Fund. The plan is also amongst the highest return paying plan in the category.

PQMIP announced dividend of PKR 0.4141 per unit for the month of March’25, earned as on March 26, 2025. PQAMC is rated AM2 with ‘Stable Outlook’ by PACRA. The PQMIP plan is also rated A+ with a ‘Stable Outlook’ by PACRA.

Chief Executive Officer of PQMIP Farhan Shaukat has approved the distributions of dividends for the month of March 2025, under the authority delegated to him by the Board of Directors. The stakeholders can also review the performance of Pak-Qatar Monthly Income Plan on the website of the Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP).

