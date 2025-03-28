AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-28

PQAMC announces dividend of Re 0.4141 per unit

Recorder Report Published March 28, 2025 Updated March 28, 2025 06:59am

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited (PQAMC) has announced dividend of PKR 0.4141 per unit for its Pak-Qatar Monthly Income Plan for the month of March’25.

PQAMC has recently announced the monthly dividend of Pak-Qatar Monthly Income Plan (PQMIP) under PQAMC’s Shariah-Compliant Income Fund. The plan is also amongst the highest return paying plan in the category.

PQMIP announced dividend of PKR 0.4141 per unit for the month of March’25, earned as on March 26, 2025. PQAMC is rated AM2 with ‘Stable Outlook’ by PACRA. The PQMIP plan is also rated A+ with a ‘Stable Outlook’ by PACRA.

Chief Executive Officer of PQMIP Farhan Shaukat has approved the distributions of dividends for the month of March 2025, under the authority delegated to him by the Board of Directors. The stakeholders can also review the performance of Pak-Qatar Monthly Income Plan on the website of the Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

dividend PQAMC PQMIP Pak Qatar Asset Management Company Limited

Comments

200 characters

PQAMC announces dividend of Re 0.4141 per unit

SLA welcomed: PM hopes there will be no more loans

Nepra to hear Kapco’s tariff revision plea next month

Discos’ top 300 defaulters: PAC slams PD for disregarding directives

IHC suspends levy on consumption of natural gas/RLNG by CPPs

Teachers: federal cabinet restores 25pc income tax rebate

Jaffar Express resumes operations

Govt to unveil National Minerals Harmonisation Framework on April 8

2.3m bank cards leaked on dark web globally

Customs values on import of lead acid batteries revised

Merger of OSL with and into OIL approved by CCP

Read more stories