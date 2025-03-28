AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-03-28

Merger of OSL with and into OIL approved by CCP

Press Release Published March 28, 2025 Updated March 28, 2025 05:51am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has granted approval for the merger of M/s Olympia Synthetics Limited (OSL) with and into M/s Olympia Industries (Private) Limited (OIL) under Section 11 of the Competition Act, 2010.

The transaction involves merger of OSL, a public unlisted company engaged in the production of bulk filament yarn and recycled polyester fiber, with OIL, a private limited company that manufactures synthetic carpet, polyester felt, synthetic yarn, and knitted fabric. The transaction will be executed through a share swap arrangement.

As part of its assessment, the Commission analyzed the potential competitive effects of the transaction in the relevant product markets, namely bulk filament yarn and recycled polyester fiber, within Pakistan.

CCP facilitates Rs29.6bn FDI during 2024

Given that both companies are vertically integrated and controlled by the same shareholders, and that OSL already supplies nearly all its production to OIL, the Commission determined that the merger would not result in the creation or strengthening of a dominant position in the relevant markets.

Accordingly, the CCP has authorized the proposed transaction under Section 31(1)(d)(i) of the Competition Act, 2010.

The Commission reiterates that while the transaction has been approved from a competition standpoint, any aspects falling outside CCP’s jurisdiction remain subject to applicable laws and oversight by relevant regulatory bodies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

CCP merger Olympia Industries Private Limited Olympia Synthetics Limited

Comments

200 characters

Merger of OSL with and into OIL approved by CCP

SLA welcomed: PM hopes there will be no more loans

Nepra to hear Kapco’s tariff revision plea next month

Discos’ top 300 defaulters: PAC slams PD for disregarding directives

IHC suspends levy on consumption of natural gas/RLNG by CPPs

Teachers: federal cabinet restores 25pc income tax rebate

Jaffar Express resumes operations

Govt to unveil National Minerals Harmonisation Framework on April 8

2.3m bank cards leaked on dark web globally

Customs values on import of lead acid batteries revised

Read more stories