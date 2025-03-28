UNHCR suspends aid to refugees in Egypt over lack of funding

CAIRO: The United Nations refugee agency said on Tuesday a lack of funding was forcing it to suspend vital aid to refugees in Egypt, including medical care for many fleeing war-torn Sudan.

“The lack of available funds and deep uncertainty over the level of donor contributions this year has forced UNHCR to suspend all medical treatment for refugees in Egypt except emergency life-saving procedures, affecting around 20,000 patients,” the UN agency said in a statement.

This includes cancer treatment, heart surgeries, and medication for high blood pressure and diabetes.

UNHCR public health officer Jakob Arhem said that without the agency’s services, some patients “will not be able to find the means to pay for health care themselves and they will get sicker, weaker and many will die”.

The agency last year received less than half of the $135 million needed to assist more than 939,000 registered refugees and asylum seekers from Sudan and 60 other countries currently residing in Egypt.