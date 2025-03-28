Fee cap suggested for medical colleges

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the 5th meeting of the Committee on Medical Education, Thursday.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Minister for Health, Minister of State Health, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, federal secretary Health, president of PM&DC, vice president of CPSP, HEC officials, and heads of leading medical institutions.

The committee discussed fee regulation and rationalisation in private medical colleges, aiming to ensure fairness for students and viability for institutions. It also reviewed reforms for the fee structure. After extensive consultation, the committee reached a consensus to recommend a tuition fee cap of Rs1.8 million, which will be adjusted annually for inflation based on the CPI.

For private medical institutions currently charging less than this amount, fees will be capped at their existing level, with only an annual CPI-linked increase.

