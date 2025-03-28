Cargo and e-commerce: Post offices must offer top-notch services: Aleem

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan has directed that the best cargo services, commercial and e-commerce activities be promoted at all post offices across the country.

Pakistan Post must modernise its operations and align this department with contemporary requirements, moving away from outdated practices.

He further stated that a new business model should be adopted and incompetent staff should be replaced with best professionals to compete with the private sector.

Chairing a high-level meeting on Pakistan Post’s Business Plan, the federal minister set a six-month deadline for improving the department’s performance which includes reducing expenses, increasing revenue and enhancing the efficiency of Pakistan Post’s officers and staff.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan asked for a list of all 22,000 employees of Pakistan Post and emphasised that everyone must contribute to improve the organisation or it will be shut down.

The federal minister instructed Pakistan Post to adopt a more effective business strategy with a focus on emulating the model of top courier companies.

He also highlighted the need for Pakistan Post to introduce NADRA and Passport Services at all its offices as well as the arrangement to receive money orders in addition to delivering them.

