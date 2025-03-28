Negative influences: PM urges CII to take bold stance

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday called upon the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) to take a bold stance against negative influences that threaten the moral and social fabric of society.

Established by a military government in 1961, the CII is a constitutional body consisting of 20 members. It provides advice to the government on religious matters related to the law and society, although its suggestions are not mandatory.

Speaking at a function in connection with Golden Jubilee celebrations of CII, the prime minister called for promoting unity among the diverse communities within the country, aligning this call with the core principles of Islamic teachings.

He highlighted the importance of religious scholars, pointing out their crucial role in steering the community towards a common goal of peace, tolerance, and collaboration.

He highlighted the significance of collaboration in safeguarding the nation’s ideological foundations, pointing out that CII serves as an essential platform for dialogue and consensus-building among diverse religious and cultural groups, thereby fostering a spirit of unity and mutual respect among all citizens.

Through collaboration, he added, these scholars and institutions can create an environment that supports and promotes the values of compassion, justice, and social welfare.

“The collective effort to transform Pakistan into a genuine Islamic welfare state depends on the commitment of its leaders and scholars to motivate and unite the community towards a shared objective of harmony and advancement,” he concluded.

This is pertinent to mention that CII has faced controversies and criticism from rights groups for its controversial decisions made under pressure from both military and civilian governments since its establishment.

The constitution stipulates that CII members must be well-qualified, with a requirement for at least two retired judges, four members with a minimum of 15 years of experience in Islamic research and teaching, and an understanding of Pakistan’s economic, political, legal, or administrative issues.

However, in reality this definition has been expanded to include individuals from religious pressure groups whose backgrounds are limited to religious seminary administration or teaching, where modern knowledge is often disregarded.

A day ago, the CII came out against Supreme Court of Pakistan’s verdict in polygamy case, as it ruled that the apex court’s decision related to polygamy is not valid as per the norms of Shariah.

The recent ruling by the CII stated, “It is against Islamic principles to allow the first wife to annul the marriage simply because her husband has entered into a second marriage without her consent.”

Consequently, numerous CII rulings have largely been ignored by successive governments in the past, with the exception of those issued under pressure for petty political gains.

