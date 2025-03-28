AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-28

China, HK stocks shrug off new US tariff threat

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2025 05:35am

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Thursday with tech and auto shares leading gains, shrugging off threats of new car tariffs from US while JPMorgan upgraded its market outlook on China.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index gained 0.3% and the Shanghai Composite index added 0.2% at market close, both reversing losses at the opening hours.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index was up 0.4% to recover from a three-week low. The Hang Seng Tech Index added 0.3%.

The chip sector rallied 1.3%, while automobiles sub-index also reversed losses to climb up 0.9%, leading onshore markets higher.

US President Donald Trump unveiled a 25% tariff on imported cars starting next week, but also said he may give China a reduction in tariffs to get a TikTok deal done.

“His confusing and contradicting statements make the markets somehow turn more nonchalant,” said George Au, Phillip Securities’ deputy sales director.

Investors now tend to be less startled by his announcements, with many of the uncertainties already priced in, he added.

Also aiding sentiments, JPMorgan joined Wall Street peers to turn more bullish on China, raising its year-end target for the MSCI China index’s to 95. This is 7% higher than its previous call.

The recent market volatility could last through US tariff policy moves in early April, strategists including Wendy Liu said in a note.

Hong Kong stocks CSI300 Index

Comments

200 characters

China, HK stocks shrug off new US tariff threat

SLA welcomed: PM hopes there will be no more loans

Nepra to hear Kapco’s tariff revision plea next month

Discos’ top 300 defaulters: PAC slams PD for disregarding directives

IHC suspends levy on consumption of natural gas/RLNG by CPPs

Teachers: federal cabinet restores 25pc income tax rebate

Jaffar Express resumes operations

Govt to unveil National Minerals Harmonisation Framework on April 8

2.3m bank cards leaked on dark web globally

Customs values on import of lead acid batteries revised

Merger of OSL with and into OIL approved by CCP

Read more stories