AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-28

Dalian iron ore hits 1-1/2 week high on seasonal steel demand

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2025 05:35am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures prices strengthened on Thursday, buoyed by seasonal steel demand in top consumer China, outweighing trade war woes sparked by fresh US tariffs.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) traded 1.28% higher at 789 yuan ($108.67) a metric ton, as of 0254 GMT.

Earlier in the session, prices hit 792 yuan, their highest since March 17. The benchmark April iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.77% higher at $103.15 a ton.

The traditional construction peak season in March and April has led to a seasonal rebound in overall steel consumption, supporting prices in the short-term, broker Hexun Futures said in a note.

Hot metal production in March increased by 56,700 tons to 2.3626 million tons month-on-month, and daily consumption of imported ore increased by 67,900 tons on-month, Chinese consultancy Everbright Futures said in a note.

Hot metal output is typically used to gauge iron ore demand. Still, tariff uncertainty is weighing on commodity markets, said ANZ analysts.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would be willing to reduce tariffs on China to get a deal done with Chinese parent ByteDance to sell TikTok.

Even so, Trump on Wednesday unveiled a 25% tariff on imported cars and light trucks starting next week, sending shock waves through a global auto industry that is already reeling from uncertainty caused by Trump’s rapid-fire tariff threats and occasional reversals. Meanwhile, China’s industrial profits slipped in the first two months of 2025 on persistent deflationary pressures and an escalating trade war with the United States.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE gained, with coking coal and coke up 0.93% and 1.4%, respectively. Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange traded sideways. Hot-rolled coil edged almost 0.2% lower, wire rod eased 0.29%, while stainless steel gained 0.15% and rebar traded flat.

iron ore Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Dalian iron ore hits 1-1/2 week high on seasonal steel demand

SLA welcomed: PM hopes there will be no more loans

Nepra to hear Kapco’s tariff revision plea next month

Discos’ top 300 defaulters: PAC slams PD for disregarding directives

IHC suspends levy on consumption of natural gas/RLNG by CPPs

Teachers: federal cabinet restores 25pc income tax rebate

Jaffar Express resumes operations

Govt to unveil National Minerals Harmonisation Framework on April 8

2.3m bank cards leaked on dark web globally

Customs values on import of lead acid batteries revised

Merger of OSL with and into OIL approved by CCP

Read more stories