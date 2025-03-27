AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St declines as Trump’s auto tariffs sap sentiment

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2025 08:02pm

Wall Street’s main indexes slipped on Thursday, as President Donald Trump’s latest tariff gambit sent auto stocks into a tailspin, while investors sifted through a slew of economic indicators.

In a late-night announcement on Wednesday, Trump unveiled his plan to implement 25% tariffs on imported cars and light trucks effective next week, while those on auto parts are expected to begin from May 3.

Automakers, with sprawling supply chains crisscrossing North America, took a hit. General Motors fell 8.2% and Ford lost 2.7%. Car-parts manufacturers like Aptiv and BorgWarner each shed about 6% each.

Tesla was up about 0.8% after a 5.6% drop in the previous session.

Shares of Japanese, European and South Korean automakers, who heavily depend on the U.S. as a key export market, also suffered setbacks.

“We believe that he’s using (auto tariffs) as a trade negotiation. The markets are jittery because nobody really knows what’s going to happen and what will come out in future,” Nicolas Lin, chairman and interim CEO of Aether Holdings.

Trump’s mercurial trade policies have injected a dose of uncertainty into the markets, as investors fret over potential disruptions to supply chains, hampered investment, and the specter of inflationary pressures threatening global economic growth.

Wall St falls as Trump tariff uncertainty prevails

Trump has also pledged to impose reciprocal tariffs on trade partners in early April, though he has intimated that these policies might be subject to flexibility.

Investors fled to safe-haven assets, driving gold to record levels, with bullion miners such a Newmont and Barrick Gold up about 0.5% each.

At 9:47 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 271.87 points, or 0.64%, to 42,182.92, the S&P 500 lost 34.29 points, or 0.59%, to 5,677.91 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 119.69 points, or 0.67%, to 17,779.32.

Ten of the 11 S&P 500 sectors were in the red, with technology leading with a 1.3% drop. Consumer staples , often seen as a sector that is able to fare better in an uncertain economic environment, inched up 0.4%.

A final estimate showed gross domestic product (GDP) increased by a more than expected 2.4%, while weekly jobless claims were broadly in line with estimates.

The highlight of the week’s economic indicators is the personal consumption expenditures price index — the Federal Reserve’s favored inflation gauge — scheduled for release on Friday.

Investors have trimmed their exposure to U.S. equities, dragging both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq down by 10% from their record peaks earlier in the month, thus entering technical correction territory.

Both indices are on course to conclude the first quarter of 2025 in negative territory, with the benchmark index poised for its first quarterly decline in six quarters, while the tech-centric index braces for its largest quarterly drop in nearly two years.

Fed policymakers, including Susan Collins and Thomas Barkin, are anticipated to share their economic insights later today.

Among other stocks, Advanced Micro Devices lost 4.5% after Jefferies downgraded the chip stock to “hold” from “buy”, sending the broader chip index down 2.3%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 2.11-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.88-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted seven new 52-week highs and five new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 18 new highs and 91 new lows.

Wall Street Wall St Wall Street indexes wall street index

Comments

200 characters

Wall St declines as Trump’s auto tariffs sap sentiment

PM urges end to Pakistan’s reliance on IMF loans

After positive start, KSE-100 ends session on flat note

At least two killed, several injured in Quetta blast

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Govt decides to shut down 392 seed companies for ‘failing NSDRA compliance’

Gold hits record high in Pakistan, reaches Rs321,000 per tola

FPCCI urges govt to reverse cut in solar net-metering buyback rate

Aurangzeb says govt plans power rate cut to boost exports: report

‘Individual legislator’s initiative’: FO rebuffs US House bill targeting Pakistani officials

Huawei to provide 60,000 Pakistanis hi-tech training

Read more stories