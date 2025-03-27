AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FPCCI urges govt to reverse cut in solar net-metering buyback rate

Salman Siddiqui Published March 27, 2025 Updated March 27, 2025 06:28pm

The country’s apex trade body has voiced strong opposition to the government’s recent decision to reduce the buyback rate for solar net-metering electricity from Rs27 per unit to Rs10 per unit.

Earlier this month, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet approved reduction in the buyback rate for net-metering electricity, attributing the decision to “significant increase in the number of solar net-metering consumers, with associated financial implications for grid consumers”.

“The decision comes in light of a significant increase in the number of solar net-metering consumers, with associated financial implications for grid consumers,” a statement from the Finance Division said then.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, senior vice president at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), shed light on net-metering and net billing policies.

He explained that the initial agreement was based on net-metering, which ensured a unit-for-unit exchange.

“However, the new policy focuses on net billing, where consumers are charged Rs50 per unit, while the government purchases units from them at Rs27.”

Magoon urged the government to maintain the net-metering policy, criticising “frequent changes in policies and decisions”.

He also hailed a federal cabinet decision to consult all stakeholders on net-metering policy after backlash witnessed on the decision to cut the buyback rate for solar net-metering electricity.

“The cabinet’s decision was timely as it prevented a possibility of a surge in import demand of batteries and inverters,” Magoon said.

FPCCI solar power solar energy solar panels solar net metering solarisation solar industry solar energy policy solar energy plant solar investors apex trade body

Comments

200 characters

FPCCI urges govt to reverse cut in solar net-metering buyback rate

PM urges end to Pakistan’s reliance on IMF loans

After positive start, KSE-100 ends session on flat note

At least two killed, several injured in Quetta blast

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Gold hits record high in Pakistan, reaches Rs321,000 per tola

Aurangzeb says govt plans power rate cut to boost exports: report

‘Individual legislator’s initiative’: FO rebuffs US House bill targeting Pakistani officials

Huawei to provide 60,000 Pakistanis hi-tech training

At least 5 people killed in gun attack on passenger van in Gwadar

Read more stories