US health secretary RFK Jr. plans 10,000 job cuts in major department restructuring, WSJ reports

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to significantly cut the size of the agency he leads, reducing about 10,000 full-time jobs and closing regional offices, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing documents.

The voluntary departures and the plan, if fully implemented, would result in the department shrinking to 62,000 federal health workers, the report added.

HHS did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.