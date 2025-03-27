AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Emaar Properties approves dividend payout of $2.4 billion

  • Developer marks a 72% increase in sales to 2023
BR Web Desk Published March 27, 2025 Updated March 27, 2025 04:08pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

UAE property developer Emaar Properties’ shareholders approved a dividend payout of $2.4 billion, the company announced on Wednesday.

The company recorded property sales of approximately AED70 billion ($19 billion), marking a 72 percent increase compared to 2023.

The developer also has a global presence with developments in Turkey, India, Pakistan and Morocco among others.

Emaar’s revenue backlog from property sales exceeded AED110 billion, further supporting future revenue generation.

Total revenue for 2024 reached AED35.5 billion, marking a 33 percent annual increase, while net profit before tax grew by 25 percent to AED18.9 billion.

Emaar’s EBITDA for the year stood at AED19.3 billion, with a margin of 54 percent, according to data shared on the company website.

Pakistan being looked at ‘for future expansion,’ says top Emaar official in Dubai

“Emaar’s 2024 results reflect our dedication to operational excellence, innovation and customer experience,” Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties said in a statement.

“As we move forward, we remain committed to sustainable and technology-driven growth, further enhancing Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for investment and development while aligning with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 vision,” he further stated.

Emaar is one of Dubai’s premier developers with the Burj Khalifa among its key properties. In 2023, it was designated the “most visited place on earth”.

The two largest shareholders are Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the UAE’s sovereign wealth fund Investment Corporation of Dubai.

MENA Emaar Properties Dubai

Comments

200 characters

Emaar Properties approves dividend payout of $2.4 billion

After positive start, KSE-100 ends session on flat note

At least two killed, several injured in Quetta blast

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Aurangzeb says govt plans power rate cut to boost exports: report

Huawei to provide 60,000 Pakistanis hi-tech training

At least 5 people killed in gun attack on passenger van in Gwadar

Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh bourses ink MoU for market development

Oil eases as markets take stock of Trump auto tariffs

Trump auto tariffs: President slaps 25% duties on car imports to US

First review of $7bn EFF, and new $1.3bn RSF arrangement: SLA reached; IMF praises performance

Read more stories