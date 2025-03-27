AIRLINK 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.36%)
BOP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.88%)
FCCL 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.15%)
FFL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
FLYNG 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.08%)
HUBC 146.80 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (1.97%)
HUMNL 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.22%)
KOSM 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
MLCF 59.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
OGDC 233.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.28%)
PACE 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
PAEL 48.15 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.41%)
PIAHCLA 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.32%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
PPL 191.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.96%)
PRL 36.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.98%)
SEARL 98.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.34%)
SYM 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.94%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TRG 66.25 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.7%)
WAVESAPP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s 10-year bond yield hits fresh multi-year high amid rate hike bets

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2025 01:05pm

TOKYO: The yield on Japan’s 10-year government bond hit a more than 15-year high on Thursday amid expectations of an interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BOJ), while those on longer-dated bonds fell after a better-than-expected auction.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point (bp) to 1.59%, its highest level since October 2008.

The two-year JGB yield was flat at 0.88% and the five-year yield was up 0.5 bp to 1.185%, its highest since October 2008.

The BOJ kept interest rates steady last week but warned of heightening global economic uncertainty, suggesting the timing of further rate hikes will depend largely on the fallout from potentially higher US tariffs.

The yields, which move inversely to prices, also rose due to a lack of demand at the end of Japan’s fiscal year in March, strategists said.

JGB yields march higher with focus on 30-yr bond auction

“Those yields could have fallen today because Washington’s announcement to impose a 25% tariff on automobile imports could hurt the economy, which will make it difficult for the BOJ to raise rates,” said Katsutoshi Inadome, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management.

After its policy meeting last week, the BOJ listed the impact of trade policies as a potential risk for the outlook. US President Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled a 25% tariff on imported vehicles, expanding a global trade war and prompting criticism and threats of retaliation from affected trading partners.

The 40-year JGB yield slipped 6.5 bps to 2.87% after a better-than-expected auction outcome.

The auction happened after the yield hit 3% for the first time, making them look cheap, Inadome said.

The 30-year JGB yield fell 2 bps to 2.58%.

The 20-year JGB yield dropped to as low as 2.315% but was last flat at 2.29%.

Bank of Japan JGBs BOJ JGB yield

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s 10-year bond yield hits fresh multi-year high amid rate hike bets

After positive start, KSE-100 ends session on flat note

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal imporvement against US dollar

Huawei to provide 60,000 Pakistanis hi-tech training

At least 5 people killed in gun attack on passenger van in Gwadar

1HFY25 direct tax collection rises 29.4pc YoY

Trump auto tariffs: President slaps 25% duties on car imports to US

First review of $7bn EFF, and new $1.3bn RSF arrangement: SLA reached; IMF praises performance

Revised IPP deals: PD anticipates Rs3.5trn savings over 3-20 years

Oil eases as markets take stock of Trump auto tariffs

Urea sector: Body decides to extend gas supply for three months

Read more stories