Djokovic-Korda match moved to Thursday

MIAMI GARDENS: Novak Djokovic’s quarter-final match against American Sebastian Korda at the Miami Open has been moved to Thursday after Wednesday’s games ran over schedule.

Fans who had waited until the end of the WTA match between Jessica Pegula against Emma Raducanu, in expectation of seeing Djokovic were told at 11.30pm local that the game was being rescheduled.

“In accordance with ATP rules that do not allow for a match to go on court after 11 pm, the match between Novak Djokovic and Sebastian Korda has been postponed until tomorrow and will be the third match from 1pm,” the Miami Open organisers said in a statement.

Fans were told they could buy tickets for the afternoon session for a discounted price of $10 but booed the announcement as they left the arena.