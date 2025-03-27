AIRLINK 174.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.85%)
BOP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.88%)
FCCL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.39%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.47%)
HUBC 145.40 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1%)
HUMNL 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.78%)
KOSM 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
MLCF 59.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.69%)
OGDC 231.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.67%)
PACE 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
PAEL 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.34%)
PIAHCLA 17.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PPL 190.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.78 (-1.44%)
PRL 36.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 99.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.08%)
SYM 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
TELE 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
TRG 65.47 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.51%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,608 Decreased By -0.1 (-0%)
BR30 39,225 Decreased By -37.2 (-0.09%)
KSE100 117,728 Decreased By -44.1 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,306 Increased By 9.3 (0.03%)
Mar 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Djokovic-Korda match moved to Thursday

AFP Published 27 Mar, 2025 12:18pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MIAMI GARDENS: Novak Djokovic’s quarter-final match against American Sebastian Korda at the Miami Open has been moved to Thursday after Wednesday’s games ran over schedule.

Fans who had waited until the end of the WTA match between Jessica Pegula against Emma Raducanu, in expectation of seeing Djokovic were told at 11.30pm local that the game was being rescheduled.

Grigor Dimitrov squeaks into Miami Open semifinals

“In accordance with ATP rules that do not allow for a match to go on court after 11 pm, the match between Novak Djokovic and Sebastian Korda has been postponed until tomorrow and will be the third match from 1pm,” the Miami Open organisers said in a statement.

Fans were told they could buy tickets for the afternoon session for a discounted price of $10 but booed the announcement as they left the arena.

Novak Djokovic Miami Open Emma Raducanu Sebastian Korda

Comments

200 characters

Djokovic-Korda match moved to Thursday

Bullish momentum continues, KSE-100 surges past 118,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal imporvement against US dollar

PM urges end to Pakistan’s reliance on IMF loans

At least 5 people killed in gun attack on passenger van in Gwadar

1HFY25 direct tax collection rises 29.4pc YoY

Trump auto tariffs: President slaps 25% duties on car imports to US

First review of $7bn EFF, and new $1.3bn RSF arrangement: SLA reached; IMF praises performance

Oil up on tighter supply risks; views mixed on Trump’s auto tariff impact

Urea sector: Body decides to extend gas supply for three months

Hydel reduction forecast: Nepra seeks generation plan from PD

Read more stories