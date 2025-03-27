AIRLINK 173.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.59%)
BOP 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
CNERGY 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.88%)
FCCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.61%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.47%)
HUBC 145.40 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1%)
HUMNL 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.78%)
KOSM 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
MLCF 59.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.67%)
OGDC 231.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-0.59%)
PACE 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
PAEL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PPL 190.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.4%)
PRL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 99.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.08%)
SYM 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
TELE 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
TRG 65.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,608 Decreased By -0.1 (-0%)
BR30 39,225 Decreased By -37.2 (-0.09%)
KSE100 117,740 Decreased By -31.9 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 14.8 (0.04%)
Mar 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dalian iron ore hits 1-1/2 week high on seasonal steel demand

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2025 11:10am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures prices strengthened on Thursday, buoyed by seasonal steel demand in top consumer China, outweighing trade war woes sparked by fresh US tariffs.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) traded 1.28% higher at 789 yuan ($108.67) a metric ton, as of 0254 GMT.

Earlier in the session, prices hit 792 yuan, their highest since March 17.

The benchmark April iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.77% higher at $103.15 a ton.

The traditional construction peak season in March and April has led to a seasonal rebound in overall steel consumption, supporting prices in the short-term, broker Hexun Futures said in a note.

Hot metal production in March increased by 56,700 tons to 2.3626 million tons month-on-month, and daily consumption of imported ore increased by 67,900 tons on-month, Chinese consultancy Everbright Futures said in a note.

Hot metal output is typically used to gauge iron ore demand. Still, tariff uncertainty is weighing on commodity markets, said ANZ analysts.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would be willing to reduce tariffs on China to get a deal done with Chinese parent ByteDance to sell TikTok.

Iron ore rangebound as traders weigh China output cuts, seasonal steel demand

Even so, Trump on Wednesday unveiled a 25% tariff on imported cars and light trucks starting next week, sending shock waves through a global auto industry that is already reeling from uncertainty caused by Trump’s rapid-fire tariff threats and occasional reversals.

Meanwhile, China’s industrial profits slipped in the first two months of 2025 on persistent deflationary pressures and an escalating trade war with the United States.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE gained, with coking coal and coke up 0.93% and 1.4%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange traded sideways.

Hot-rolled coil edged almost 0.2% lower, wire rod eased 0.29%, while stainless steel gained 0.15% and rebar traded flat.

iron ore

Comments

200 characters

Dalian iron ore hits 1-1/2 week high on seasonal steel demand

Bullish momentum continues, KSE-100 surges past 118,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal imporvement against US dollar

PM urges end to Pakistan’s reliance on IMF loans

At least 5 people killed in gun attack on passenger van in Gwadar

1HFY25 direct tax collection rises 29.4pc YoY

Trump auto tariffs: President slaps 25% duties on car imports to US

First review of $7bn EFF, and new $1.3bn RSF arrangement: SLA reached; IMF praises performance

Oil up on tighter supply risks; views mixed on Trump’s auto tariff impact

Urea sector: Body decides to extend gas supply for three months

Hydel reduction forecast: Nepra seeks generation plan from PD

Read more stories