AIRLINK 173.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.59%)
BOP 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
CNERGY 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.88%)
FCCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.61%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.47%)
HUBC 145.40 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1%)
HUMNL 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.78%)
KOSM 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
MLCF 59.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.67%)
OGDC 231.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-0.59%)
PACE 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
PAEL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PPL 190.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.4%)
PRL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 99.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.08%)
SYM 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
TELE 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
TRG 65.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,608 Decreased By -0.1 (-0%)
BR30 39,225 Decreased By -37.2 (-0.09%)
KSE100 117,740 Decreased By -31.9 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 14.8 (0.04%)
Mar 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Foxconn plans EV event in Japan to woo manufacturers, sources say

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2025 11:09am

TAIPEI/TOKYO: Foxconn is set to hold a seminar in Japan on April 9 to lay out its strategy on electric vehicles, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, as it courts more Japanese automakers after winning a deal from Mitsubishi Motors.

The Taiwan contract manufacturer, which also makes iPhones for Apple and artificial intelligence servers for Nvidia, aims to boost understanding of its EV strategy among automakers and suppliers, one of the sources said.

Chief EV strategy officer Jun Seki, a former Nissan executive hired by Foxconn in 2023, is expected to speak, added the source.

Both sources sought anonymity as the plan is not yet public.

Foxconn declined to comment on both the April event and the Mitsubishi deal, the first Japanese contract clinched by its Contract Design and Manufacturing Service (CDMS), which aims to make EVs for car brands.

The outsourcing deal heralds a major shift in Japan’s sprawling auto industry that is a key pillar of the economy, but must grapple with growing competition from nimble Chinese EV makers such as BYD.

The April seminar comes shortly after two other sources said Foxconn clinched the deal to make EVs for Mitsubishi to be sold in Oceania markets, including Australia.

Japan’s Kyodo News first reported the Mitsubishi deal but did not say where the vehicles would be sold. Mitsubishi said it would continue to explore prospects for collaboration with various partners.

Electronics giant Foxconn forecasts strong Q1 revenue after profit miss

The deal is a milestone in the Taiwan firm’s five-year-old foray into making EVs, which had a patchy record after announced deals with the likes of China’s Geely and Lordstown Motors fell by the wayside.

“This tangible order signifies recognition of Foxconn’s manufacturing capabilities in the highly experience-driven automotive industry,” said Trendforce analyst Caroline Chen, in contrast to prior collaborations, joint ventures, or purchases.

“Additionally, Mitsubishi Motors’ brand reputation will further enhance the visibility of this partnership.”

Foxtron, Foxconn’s EV joint venture with Taiwan car maker Yulon counts Luxgen, which is owned by Yulon, as its main client in Taiwan.

One source in the second group of two said the Mitsubishi deal aimed at complying with local environmental rules, while the other source said the EVs would also be sold in New Zealand and Taiwan.

Foxconn EV

Comments

200 characters

Foxconn plans EV event in Japan to woo manufacturers, sources say

Bullish momentum continues, KSE-100 surges past 118,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal imporvement against US dollar

PM urges end to Pakistan’s reliance on IMF loans

At least 5 people killed in gun attack on passenger van in Gwadar

1HFY25 direct tax collection rises 29.4pc YoY

Trump auto tariffs: President slaps 25% duties on car imports to US

First review of $7bn EFF, and new $1.3bn RSF arrangement: SLA reached; IMF praises performance

Oil up on tighter supply risks; views mixed on Trump’s auto tariff impact

Urea sector: Body decides to extend gas supply for three months

Hydel reduction forecast: Nepra seeks generation plan from PD

Read more stories