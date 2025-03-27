Ukraine’s Zelenskiyy says he wants America to be strong, vows to counter Russian narratives

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy said on Wednesday that he wanted the United States and Kyiv’s other Western allies to remain strong in countering Russia’s demands and narrative in itsthree-year war on his country.

But Zelenskiyy said that pro-Kremlin comments by Washington were weakening U.S. pressure on Russia and bringing peace no closer in the biggest conflict in Europe since World War Two.

Zelenskiyy, interviewed by a panel of European journalists in Paris on the eve of a meeting of European leaders, said he had agreed to proceed with ceasefire talks to ensure a resumption of U.S. aid and intelligence sharing.

But Russia has placed additional demands on implementation of a ceasefire deal in the Black Sea and on energy targets, focusing mainly on easing sanctions pressure on Moscow, he said.

“They are posing conditions on sanctions to the American side. If America stands strong … we are standing on our own land and are defending ourselves,” Zelenskiyy said.

“We have shown our resilience. And now it is very important for our partners to be at least as resilient as we are, though they have more capabilities.”

Asked whether he believed the Americans would remain strong, he answered, in English: “I hope so. God bless they will.”

Zelenskiyy expressed gratitude for U.S. assistance in the war, but said Washington had become “influenced” by Russian narratives of the conflict.

“We cannot agree with these narratives. We are fighting for ourselves and we will fight against these narratives wherever they appear because there is simply no other way,” he said.

“The only thing we can do is reveal more truth. We must demonstrate with our own examples that we are fighting on the battlefield.”

He said the U.S. envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, “often repeats Kremlin narratives”, referring to Witkoff’s favourable statements about President Vladimir Putin’s intentions and justification for Russian policies.

Russia, Ukraine agree to truce at sea and ban on energy attacks

Washington has softened its rhetoric towards Russia in recent days, with Witkoff saying he did not “regard Putin as a bad guy”, alarming European officials who consider the Russian leader a dangerous enemy.

“I don’t think this brings us any closer to peace. Unfortunately, I believe it only weakens the pressure from the Americas on Russia,” Zelenskiyy said.

“I have spoken with President Trump many times and we are working at the intelligence level to exchange real, truthful information. Because Witkoff’s statements are a major obstacle for us.”

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and now controls about 113,000 sq km, or about 20%, of Ukraine, with fighting along a 1,000 km (621 mile) frontline.

Zelenskiyy said Ukraine had agreed to a U.S. proposed 30-day ceasefire in earlier discussions with U.S. officials and “told the American side the Russians would not agree to it because they would impose certain conditions”.

The United States announced separate agreements with Ukraine and Russia on Tuesday to pause their strikes in the Black Sea and against each other’s energy targets But on Wednesday, Ukraine and Russia accused one another of flouting the truce on energy strikes.

Russia has pounded Ukraine’s power grid with missiles and drones and Kyiv has launched long-range strikes on Russian oil and gas targets in attacks that have become a major aspect of the war to undermine each other’s war efforts.