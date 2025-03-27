AIRLINK 175.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
BOP 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
FCCL 46.12 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.63%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.04%)
HUBC 143.96 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.54%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 59.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.8%)
OGDC 232.75 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (3.82%)
PACE 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
PAEL 47.48 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
POWER 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PPL 193.30 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (4.22%)
PRL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
PTC 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
SEARL 99.87 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.49%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TRG 65.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.51%)
WAVESAPP 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,609 Increased By 173.5 (1.4%)
BR30 39,262 Increased By 678.1 (1.76%)
KSE100 117,772 Increased By 1139.1 (0.98%)
KSE30 36,296 Increased By 474.7 (1.33%)
Mar 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-03-27

Q2 GDP grows 1.73pc

Obaid Abrar Published 27 Mar, 2025 05:23am

ISLAMABAD: The country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) posted a growth of 1.73 percent during the 2nd quarter of 2025 against the 0.42 percent upward revision in the first quarter - to 1.34 percent from 0.92 percent in an earlier calculation.

The GDP growth in the second quarter of 2025 is lower than the 1.77 percent recorded in the second quarter of last year.

The 112th meeting of the National Accounts Committee (NAC) chaired by Secretary, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (MPD&SI) approved the updated growth rate of GDP during Q1 and provisional growth rate during Q2 fiscal year 2024-25.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has compiled the revised Q1 estimates (July-September) for financial year 2024-25. The results reflect a growth of 1.34 percent as compared to 0.92 percent in Q1 of 2024-25 estimated in December 2024 — a steep fall from 2.46 percent recorded in the same period last year.

The updated growth in agriculture has declined to 0.74 percent from 1.15 percent mainly due to downward revision in other crops (from 2.08 percent to 0.43 percent due to decrease in production of green fodder (-1.9 percent) and forestry (from 0.78 percent to -2.07 percent).

The rate of contraction in industry declined from 1.03 percent to 0.66 percent due to improvement in electricity, gas & water supply (from 0.58 percent to 1.37 percent) and construction (from -14.91 to -11.71 percent).

The mining and quarrying industry witnessed downward revisions from -6.49 percent to -8.06 percent due to decline in production of coal (-2.08 percent), limestone (- 8.01 percent) and other minerals (-5.47 percent).

Despite downward revisions in finance & insurance (from 1.14 percent to -0.28 percent), improvement in transport (from -0.07 percent to 0.16 percent), public administration & social security (from -4.49 percent to 4.40 percent), education (from 2.03 percent to 4.76 percent) and health (from 5.60 percent to 6.70 percent) improved overall growth of services from 1.43 percent to 2.21 percent.

The economy posted a growth of 1.73 percent during Q2 of fiscal year 2024-25. The growth in agriculture, industry and services stand at 1.10 percent, -0.18 percent and 2.57 percent respectively.

During Q2, crops have contracted by 5.38 percent. The contraction of 7.65 percent in important crops is due to reduction in production of cotton (-30.7 percent from 10.22 to 7.084 million bales), maize (-15.4 percent from 9.74 to 8.24 million tons), rice (-1.4 percent from 9.86 to 9.72 million tons), and sugarcane (-2.3 percent from 87.64 to 85.62 million tons).

The wheat crop, which has no impact in Q1, has shown a decline of -6.8 percent in area as compared to last year. High base of 2023-24 has also resulted in decline in growth of important crops. Other crops have shown a modest growth of 0.73 percent due to increase in area of potatoes (14.2 percent).

Livestock has increased by 6.51 percent as compared to 2.96 percent in Q2 last year mainly because of low base and partly due to decline in intermediate consumption i.e. dry and green fodders. Forestry has declined by 0.64 percent due to lower production in KP and fishing industry has witnessed modest growth of 0.79 percent.

The rate of contraction in industry has slowed from 1.81 percent in 2023-24Q2 to 0.18 percent in 2024-25Q2. Mining and quarrying industry has contracted by 3.29 percent due to low quarterly production of mining products e.g. coal (-6.34 percent), gas (-6.16 percent) and crude oil (-11.4 percent) provided by the sources.

The LSM, driven by Quantum Index of Manufacturing (QIM), has declined by 2.86 percent due to negative contributions from sugar (-12.63 percent), cement (-1.82 percent), and iron & steel (-17.86 percent) during October-December.

The electricity, gas and water supply industry has posted a growth of 7.71 percent due to increase in output of gas as well as decline in deflator.

The construction industry, estimated on the basis of production of construction inputs, has declined by 7.14 percent mainly due to reduction in production of cement (-1.82 percent) and iron & steel (-17.86 percent).

Despite contraction in wholesale & retail trade (-1.13 percent due to decline in output of LSM and imports), the services have grown by 2.57 percent as compared to 1.32 percent in Q2 last year. Transportation & storage industry has grown by 1.15 percent due to increase in output of road transport, air transport, and water transport.

The slowdown in CPI-based inflation has resulted in positive contributions in real value added of industries primarily compiled at current prices including information and communication (8.45 percent), finance & insurance (10.21 percent), public administration & social security (9.10 percent), public sector education (4.80 percent) and health (6.60 percent).

Further, positive contributions have also been registered in accommodation and food services (4.45 percent), real estate activities (4.12 percent), and other private services (3.14 percent).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy inflation gdp PBS CPI GDP growth CPI inflation National Accounts Committee Pakistan GDP

Comments

200 characters

Q2 GDP grows 1.73pc

1HFY25 direct tax collection rises 29.4pc YoY

Urea sector: Body decides to extend gas supply for three months

Revised IPP deals: PD anticipates Rs3.5trn savings over 3-20 years

Hydel reduction forecast: Nepra seeks generation plan from PD

Cabinet halts additional tax on solar power users

Budget FY26: FBR examining proposals of CMOs

Professionals: SECP launches mandatory certification requirements

PCA South uncovers Rs215m tax revenue fraud

SHC verdict on co-location services: SC issues notices on SRB pleas

Read more stories