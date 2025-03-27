AIRLINK 175.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
Urea sector: Body decides to extend gas supply for three months

Published 27 Mar, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Food Security and Research remains at the forefront of efforts to ensure uninterrupted urea supply for Pakistan’s farmers, said a press release.

A high-level meeting was chaired today by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammed Ishaq Dar to review urea stock levels and price stability in the market.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Secretary for National Food Security Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, Minister for Petroleum, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, and senior officials from the relevant ministries.

Fertilizer manufacturers: Anomaly in gas prices creates price distortion

The committee expressed satisfaction with the stock position and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining stability in the market. After detailed deliberations, it was decided that gas supply to the urea sector will be extended for three months; up to June 30, 2025, ensuring continued availability for farmers.

Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain emphasised that the Ministry of National Food Security and Research remains dedicated to securing Pakistan’s agricultural needs. He assured that the ministry will continue to work proactively with all stakeholders to prevent any disruptions in urea supply and stabilise the market for farmers.

