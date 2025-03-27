US panel urges sanctions against RAW

WASHINGTON: A US panel on religious freedom said on Tuesday the treatment of minorities in India is deteriorating and it recommended sanctions be imposed on India’s external spy agency over its alleged involvement in plots to assassinate Sikh separatists.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom also said in its annual report that communist-ruled Vietnam had stepped up efforts to regulate and control religious affairs. It recommended Vietnam be designated a “country of particular concern”. “In 2024, religious freedom conditions in India continued to deteriorate as attacks and discrimination against religious minorities continued to rise,” the commission said in the report released on Tuesday.

Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “propagated hateful rhetoric and disinformation against Muslims and other religious minorities” during last year’s election campaign, it said.

India dismissed the report on Wednesday, calling it part of a pattern of “biased and politically motivated assessments”.

“The USCIRF’s persistent attempts to misrepresent isolated incidents and cast aspersions on India’s vibrant multicultural society reflect a deliberate agenda rather than a genuine concern for religious freedom,” Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement. Washington has sought to build close ties with both India and Vietnam given their shared concerns about China’s rising influence in Asia. Analysts say that as result Washington has overlooked human rights issues.

Since 2023, India’s alleged targeting of Sikh separatists in the US and Canada has emerged as a wrinkle in US-India ties, with Washington charging an ex-Indian intelligence officer, Vikash Yadav, in a foiled plot. India labels Sikh separatists as security threats and has denied involvement.

Modi in April last year referred to Muslims as “infiltrators” who have “more children”.

US State Department reports on human rights and religious freedom have noted minority abuses in recent years. New Delhi calls them “deeply biased”.

Modi, who has been prime minister since 2014, denies discrimination and says his government’s policies like electrification drives and subsidy schemes help all communities.

Rights advocates point to rising hate speech, a citizenship law the UN called “fundamentally discriminatory,” anti-conversion legislation that critics say challenges freedom of belief, the revoking of Muslim majority Kashmir’s special status and the demolition of properties owned by Muslims.