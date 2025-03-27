AIRLINK 175.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
BOP 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
FCCL 46.12 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.63%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.04%)
HUBC 143.96 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.54%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 59.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.8%)
OGDC 232.75 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (3.82%)
PACE 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
PAEL 47.48 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
POWER 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PPL 193.30 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (4.22%)
PRL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
PTC 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
SEARL 99.87 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.49%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TRG 65.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.51%)
WAVESAPP 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,609 Increased By 173.5 (1.4%)
BR30 39,262 Increased By 678.1 (1.76%)
KSE100 117,772 Increased By 1139.1 (0.98%)
KSE30 36,296 Increased By 474.7 (1.33%)
Mar 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-03-27

US panel urges sanctions against RAW

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2025 05:23am

WASHINGTON: A US panel on religious freedom said on Tuesday the treatment of minorities in India is deteriorating and it recommended sanctions be imposed on India’s external spy agency over its alleged involvement in plots to assassinate Sikh separatists.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom also said in its annual report that communist-ruled Vietnam had stepped up efforts to regulate and control religious affairs. It recommended Vietnam be designated a “country of particular concern”. “In 2024, religious freedom conditions in India continued to deteriorate as attacks and discrimination against religious minorities continued to rise,” the commission said in the report released on Tuesday.

Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “propagated hateful rhetoric and disinformation against Muslims and other religious minorities” during last year’s election campaign, it said.

India dismissed the report on Wednesday, calling it part of a pattern of “biased and politically motivated assessments”.

“The USCIRF’s persistent attempts to misrepresent isolated incidents and cast aspersions on India’s vibrant multicultural society reflect a deliberate agenda rather than a genuine concern for religious freedom,” Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement. Washington has sought to build close ties with both India and Vietnam given their shared concerns about China’s rising influence in Asia. Analysts say that as result Washington has overlooked human rights issues.

Since 2023, India’s alleged targeting of Sikh separatists in the US and Canada has emerged as a wrinkle in US-India ties, with Washington charging an ex-Indian intelligence officer, Vikash Yadav, in a foiled plot. India labels Sikh separatists as security threats and has denied involvement.

Modi in April last year referred to Muslims as “infiltrators” who have “more children”.

US State Department reports on human rights and religious freedom have noted minority abuses in recent years. New Delhi calls them “deeply biased”.

Modi, who has been prime minister since 2014, denies discrimination and says his government’s policies like electrification drives and subsidy schemes help all communities.

Rights advocates point to rising hate speech, a citizenship law the UN called “fundamentally discriminatory,” anti-conversion legislation that critics say challenges freedom of belief, the revoking of Muslim majority Kashmir’s special status and the demolition of properties owned by Muslims.

UN US sanctions RAW IIOJK BJP Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Indian minorities Sikh separatists US panel International Religious Freedom US religious freedom panel

Comments

200 characters

US panel urges sanctions against RAW

1HFY25 direct tax collection rises 29.4pc YoY

Q2 GDP grows 1.73pc

Urea sector: Body decides to extend gas supply for three months

Revised IPP deals: PD anticipates Rs3.5trn savings over 3-20 years

Hydel reduction forecast: Nepra seeks generation plan from PD

Cabinet halts additional tax on solar power users

Budget FY26: FBR examining proposals of CMOs

Professionals: SECP launches mandatory certification requirements

PCA South uncovers Rs215m tax revenue fraud

SHC verdict on co-location services: SC issues notices on SRB pleas

Read more stories