Opinion Print 2025-03-27

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Inmate visitation: scheduled opportunities for incarcerated IK

Anjum Ibrahim Published 27 Mar, 2025 05:23am

“So from Nameless to Faceless to now what? Voiceless?”

“Technically the voice was also not his for some time now.”

“Ah that’s right and that explains the guardians of the voice.”

“Sorry?”

“The guardians of the voice are those who give the list to the jailers as to who may be allowed to meet with The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless.”

“I would have thought anyone who got to see him would be the guardian of his voice. I mean…”

“The guardianship could be for as small a period as a week,because The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless could revoke it for next week….”

“But only if the list givers pass on that….”

“Stop; that ain’t gonna be happening because that would be the end of the list givers how shall I put it closeness to the current throne of thorns expected at some future time to become the golden crown.”

“There is your answer. Off with the head of the list givers.”

“But would that mean The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless is no longer in the news?”

“Don’t think so, I have a question: why is the jail superintendent so averse to these few list givers and those allowed to see him, I reckon no more than say ten or fifteen maximum, giving a press conference outside the jail, I mean he isn’t a political…”

“There are some conflicting messages and…”

“So? It isn’t as if there has ever been a law and order situation that required the jail superintendent’s intervention.”

“That’s true besides any conflicting messages allow all the T’s to claim the party is splintering.”

“T’s?”

“Tarar(s), we have two, Talal, Tariq Fazal…”

“There are many A’s in the cabinet too - first or last name beginning with an A.”

“Hey A is for apple it is the B’s that you must be wary – remember it’s those who are eating a B for banana but when asked on the phone as to what they are eating they say an apple.”

“I would have you know there is nobody in the cabinet whose first or second name starts with a B.”

“Railways and the Minister for Health…”

“Hey back off – they come from areas where bananas are grown so let them be.”

“Fake news – PEMRA alert.”

“I was just kidding.”

“Too late my friend.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PARTLY FACETIOUS

