Court summons Elahi on April 14

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday summoned former Punjab chief minister Pervez Elahi on April 14 in a reference about the alleged kickbacks in Gujrat development projects.

Pervez Elahi’s pleader Anwaar Hussain did not appear in the court as he had been appointed as a law officer by the Punjab government.

Earlier, a counsel for Pervez Elahi submitted an application to change his appointed pleader in the case. He requested the court to appoint Mukhtar Ahmad Ranjha as the new pleader. The court, however, observed that the accused must appear in person for the appointment of a new pleader.

Elahi’s lawyer contended that his client was unwell and had been granted permanent exemption from personal appearance. The court expressed displeasure, asking the counsel whether the court should revoke the exemption granted to his client. At this, the lawyer assured the court that his client will appear at the next hearing.

