IK for involving ‘genuinely elected’ representatives to overcome crises

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan, ex-prime minister and founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), urged the powers that be on Wednesday to save the country from collapse like the 1971 debacle by involving its genuinely elected representatives.

In a statement posted on X, he captioned: “All the issues confronting the country can be solved through the genuinely elected representatives of masses. Save the country instead of creating a situation like 1971 disintegration.”

In the same breath, the former prime minister continued that Balochistan is currently governed by a ‘fake regime’ which does not have the people’s mandate.

“As former prime minister, I am deeply concerned about Balochistan situation. I strongly condemn the opening fire, torture, and arrests on peaceful unarmed protesters who are protesting against rising incidents of terrorism in the province,” he lamented.

He maintained that the issue of Balochistan could not be resolved unless their genuine representatives are heard as the use of force is no solution to the problem.

“The issue of terrorism was almost non-existent when we were in power, even when we had no good relations with Afghanistan at that time. But after the PTI government, when then Shehbaz Sharif’s PDM government pursued Biden Administration policies, terrorism resurfaced,” he added.

He regretted that through the 26th constitutional amendment, the judicial system in the country has collapsed completely, adding all ‘concocted cases’ against him which were supposed to be taken up by the courts are being lingered on without any reason.

He alleged that ‘curse of court packing’ was introduced and judges were handpicked in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and other courts to delay the cases against him, which is reflected in a recent hearing when an IHC judge adjourned his case till Eid without citing any valid reason for the adjournment.

The former prime minister alleged that the military is busy controlling the judges in courts in its bid to launch further crackdown on PTI instead of concentrating on its main job, which is going after the terrorists.

He concluded by vowing to fight till the last ball, saying “do whatever you can, but I never bowed down before these handful of fascist crooked people, nor will I in the future.”

