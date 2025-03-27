KE introduces AI chatbot ‘Kineto’

KARACHI: In another step towards achieving greater innovation and customer-centric experience, K-Electric (KE) has become Pakistan’s first power utility to introduce a generative AI-powered chatbot called Kineto.

The development is a continuation of KE’s remarkable ongoing transformation journey that has seen it increase customer satisfaction through all its digital channels. Kineto is designed to provide fast, seamless, and 24/7 support to millions of KE customers, avoiding the hassle of long queues.

During just its first weekend, more than 3,200 users engaged with the chatbot, registering nearly 13,000 interactions.

The launch is part of KE’s broader digital transformation journey that also includes the KE Live app, alongside a bilingual WhatsApp service. Both products have already improved accessibility, serving over 2 million active users.

Noor Afshan, KE’s Senior Director and Head of Customer Experience and Digital Payments has said that KE has focused on innovation that enhances valued customers’ journey. She informed Users of the KE Live App have grown by 21 percent annually over the last 5 years and now stand at 1.3 million digitally connected customers.

