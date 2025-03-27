Sindh set to make birth registration mandatory

KARRCHI: Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah has announced that the provincial government is set to amend the Sindh Local Government Act to make birth registration mandatory, underscoring its importance as a fundamental step in achieving a 100% child registration rate in the province.

In a significant move to safeguard children’s rights and improve access to essential services, he chaired an important meeting regarding the enhancement of birth registration rates across the province.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Health Rehan Iqbal Baloach, Secretary Information Technology Noor Ahmed Samo, Director General NADRA Ehtasham Shahid, and other relevant officers of Sindh Local Government Department. During the meeting, Chief Secretary emphasised the critical role of birth registration in ensuring children’s rights and their access to vital services such as immunization, education, and healthcare.

He highlighted that earlier steps had already been taken to simplify the birth registration process by making the service free-of-charge across Sindh. This initiative aims to remove financial barriers and ensure that underprivileged communities can easily access birth registration services.

The provincial government’s proactive approach is expected to accelerate the registration process, particularly in remote and rural areas where registration rates have historically been low.

Asif Hyder Shah stressed that protecting children’s rights, ensuring their prosperity, and securing a safe childhood are fundamental responsibilities of the state. He reiterated that birth registration is vital to granting children a legal identity, which is essential for securing their rights and accessing government welfare programs.

During the meeting, officials were informed that the responsibility for birth registration, along with marriage, divorce, and death registration, lies with the Local Government Department under the Sindh Local Government Act 2013.

The Chief Secretary noted that efforts are under way to improve coordination with the Local Government Department and NADRA to ensure an efficient, fully digitalized data entry system for birth registrations.

This digital transformation will enhance accuracy, streamline processes, and ensure that records are updated in real-time.

Chief Secretary stated that data for birth registration will be collected from government and private hospitals, Lady Health Workers, and other relevant sources to ensure comprehensive documentation of births across the province.

He also highlighted that a comprehensive awareness campaign would be launched to educate families, particularly in marginalised communities, about the importance of birth registration. Collaboration with health centers, schools, and local authorities will be crucial in encouraging parents to register their children promptly. The government believes that ensuring every child is registered will not only benefit individual families but also improve provincial planning and the delivery of public services. Accurate data on birth registrations will enable the government to make informed decisions about resource allocation, health campaigns, and educational needs.

Asif Hyder Shah concluded by reiterating the government’s commitment to safeguarding children’s rights, ensuring their access to essential services, and building a prosperous future for Sindh’s youth through this ambitious 100% birth registration plan.

