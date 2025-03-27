Our cricket team: a culture of defeat

New Zealand have beaten Pakistan by eight wickets in the fifth and final Twenty20 of the series in Washington.

Winning the match by eight wickets clearly shows that New Zealand achieved their objective with greater ease as their opener Tim Seifert thrashed our bowling attack mercilessly and contemptuously by scoring 97 not out off just 38 deliveries.

In my view, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) seems to be doing nothing to arrest the slide. Our successive defeats in different tournaments and bilateral series demonstrate one key fact about our approach to this game, i.e., we have decided to live in a culture of defeat. Given the recent track record of our team, the defeat at the hands of New Zealand was expected, it is highly disappointing nevertheless. Therefore, PCB is now required to renegotiate the meaning of the word ‘victory’, a word that has increasingly become elusive insofar as Pakistan cricket team’s performance is concerned.

Rashid Khan (Karachi)

