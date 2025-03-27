Ziauddin University signs agreement with Grow Safe

KARACHI: Ziauddin University has signed an agreement with Grow Safe (Pvt.) Ltd for a comprehensive health, safety and environment (HSE) system at the university campus.

As per the MoU, Grow Safe will conduct a detailed HSE Gap Assessment at the campus as per international standards, establish the system and provide training to the engineers. The agreement was signed by Dean Ziauddin University, Dr. Fahad Azim and Director and CEO Grow Safe Saad Abdul Wahab Khan.

Grow Safe will also assist in the designing, installation, commissioning and annual maintenance of fire hydrant and suppression systems, besides extinguisher refilling and fire load calculation. It will also carry out energy conservation surveys, lux monitoring, noise level survey, and provide consultancy on personal protection equipment (PPEs) and training.

Grow Safe will also assist in designing a complete HSE curriculum for all ZU departments and conduct training by means of a robust safety culture, specialized courses and social management system and highlight HSE activities at the campus via social media with an aim to boost the HEC ranking.

ZU will partner with GSPL on joint research, leveraging the university’s expertise and facilities. It will host workshops, conferences and seminars on HSE cobranded with the company to disseminate knowledge and ensure community engagement.

It will also facilitate in terms of internships or project-based collaborations to gain hands-on experience and offer consultancy from the engineering, environmental sciences and management faculties to support GSPL’s initiatives and projects.

The campus will develop customized educational modules or certification programs in collaboration with the HSE Company, enhancing competency and skills. It will highlight the company’s contributions and partnership on its social media platforms, newsletters and events. Further, it will provide academic input and validation to the curriculum being developed by GSPL to ensure its academic alignment and relevance.

