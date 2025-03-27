Clearance of goods: KCAA voices its concerns over ‘delays’

KARACHI: The Karachi Customs Agents Association (KCAA) has expressed concerns over delays in the goods clearance process that are causing significant economic strain and operational challenges for traders and businesses in the region.

KCAA President Muhammad Aamir revealed that the current customs declaration review system is experiencing severe bottlenecks, particularly at the first and second review levels.

The process, which should typically take between 24 to 48 hours, is now stretching into days, creating substantial financial burdens for importers and exporters.

The association highlighted that the prolonged reviews are generating considerable additional costs, including increased shipping container rentals, port demurrage charges, and extended cargo dwell times at ports. These delays are not merely administrative inefficiencies but represent tangible economic losses for businesses already navigating challenging economic conditions.

In response to these challenges, the KCAA has developed a two-pronged approach to address the systemic issues. First, they are requesting comprehensive data on clearance times from the past two months to identify specific bottlenecks in the current system. Second, they are advocating for a strict 48-hour deadline for finalizing Goods Declarations at the Deputy Collector level.

Meanwhile KCAA emphasized the broader implications, noting that these customs processing delays could potentially harm Pakistan’s international trade relationships and deter foreign investments. “Streamlining our customs processes is crucial for maintaining our economic competitiveness,” Aamir said, urging the authorities to take immediate action to ensure facilitation for the trade at maximum level.

