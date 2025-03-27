AIRLINK 175.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
BOP 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
FCCL 46.12 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.63%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.04%)
HUBC 143.96 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.54%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 59.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.8%)
OGDC 232.75 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (3.82%)
PACE 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
PAEL 47.48 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
POWER 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PPL 193.30 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (4.22%)
PRL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
PTC 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
SEARL 99.87 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.49%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TRG 65.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.51%)
WAVESAPP 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,609 Increased By 173.5 (1.4%)
BR30 39,262 Increased By 678.1 (1.76%)
KSE100 117,772 Increased By 1139.1 (0.98%)
KSE30 36,296 Increased By 474.7 (1.33%)
Mar 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-27

Clearance of goods: KCAA voices its concerns over ‘delays’

Recorder Report Published 27 Mar, 2025 05:23am

KARACHI: The Karachi Customs Agents Association (KCAA) has expressed concerns over delays in the goods clearance process that are causing significant economic strain and operational challenges for traders and businesses in the region.

KCAA President Muhammad Aamir revealed that the current customs declaration review system is experiencing severe bottlenecks, particularly at the first and second review levels.

The process, which should typically take between 24 to 48 hours, is now stretching into days, creating substantial financial burdens for importers and exporters.

The association highlighted that the prolonged reviews are generating considerable additional costs, including increased shipping container rentals, port demurrage charges, and extended cargo dwell times at ports. These delays are not merely administrative inefficiencies but represent tangible economic losses for businesses already navigating challenging economic conditions.

In response to these challenges, the KCAA has developed a two-pronged approach to address the systemic issues. First, they are requesting comprehensive data on clearance times from the past two months to identify specific bottlenecks in the current system. Second, they are advocating for a strict 48-hour deadline for finalizing Goods Declarations at the Deputy Collector level.

Meanwhile KCAA emphasized the broader implications, noting that these customs processing delays could potentially harm Pakistan’s international trade relationships and deter foreign investments. “Streamlining our customs processes is crucial for maintaining our economic competitiveness,” Aamir said, urging the authorities to take immediate action to ensure facilitation for the trade at maximum level.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

traders cargo businesses KCAA Goods Declarations Goods Clearance KCAA President Muhammad Aamir

Comments

200 characters

Clearance of goods: KCAA voices its concerns over ‘delays’

1HFY25 direct tax collection rises 29.4pc YoY

Q2 GDP grows 1.73pc

Urea sector: Body decides to extend gas supply for three months

Revised IPP deals: PD anticipates Rs3.5trn savings over 3-20 years

Hydel reduction forecast: Nepra seeks generation plan from PD

Cabinet halts additional tax on solar power users

Budget FY26: FBR examining proposals of CMOs

Professionals: SECP launches mandatory certification requirements

PCA South uncovers Rs215m tax revenue fraud

SHC verdict on co-location services: SC issues notices on SRB pleas

Read more stories