AIRLINK 175.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
BOP 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
FCCL 46.12 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.63%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.04%)
HUBC 143.96 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.54%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 59.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.8%)
OGDC 232.75 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (3.82%)
PACE 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
PAEL 47.48 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
POWER 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PPL 193.30 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (4.22%)
PRL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
PTC 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
SEARL 99.87 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.49%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TRG 65.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.51%)
WAVESAPP 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,609 Increased By 173.5 (1.4%)
BR30 39,262 Increased By 678.1 (1.76%)
KSE100 117,772 Increased By 1139.1 (0.98%)
KSE30 36,296 Increased By 474.7 (1.33%)
Wall St falls as Trump tariff uncertainty prevails

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2025 05:23am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main stock indexes fell on Wednesday, dragged down by megacap stocks, as investors awaited clearer guidance on the Trump administration’s forthcoming tariffs expected to be enacted next week.

In the latest development, a report said US President Donald Trump is readying an announcement on auto levies as soon as Wednesday.

Auto stocks such as Tesla fell 5%, while General Motors and Ford were marginally lower.

The uncertainty regarding the scale of US tariffs, the possibility of retaliatory measures from trading partners, and the potential ripple effects on the global economy and businesses have kept investors on edge over the past month.

However, investors also anticipated that Trump could soften his stance after he hinted that not all tariffs would be imposed by the April 2 deadline, with potential exemptions for certain countries—though the details remain unclear.

This provided a degree of stability to Wall Street over the past two sessions, with the major indexes reaching two-week highs. The S&P has climbed over 4% since its mid-March lows, while the Nasdaq has surged approximately 6%.

“The market is now on hold. (Trump’s softened tariff stance) seems to have made a temporary relief,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities.

Investors “are going to be sensitive to tariffs … the White House keeps changing its position, creating uncertainty.”

Heavyweight growth stocks dragged the S&P 500, with Nvidia off 5.5% and Alphabet dropping 1.5%.

At 12:19 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 41.28 points, or 0.10%, to 42,543.18, the S&P 500 lost 50.12 points, or 0.87%, to 5,726.53 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 306.28 points, or 1.68%, to 17,965.85.

Six of the 11 S&P 500 sectors edged higher, led by energy’s 0.9% rise. Crude prices climbed as investors priced in tighter global supply following the US threat of tariffs on nations buying Venezuelan oil.

Reflecting the cautious sentiment, a survey revealed a decline in optimism among top business executives in the first quarter.

In anticipation of tariff-induced price hikes, businesses scrambled to build up inventories. Data showed that orders for durable US manufactured goods saw an unexpected increase last month.

Further contributing to market unease, Barclays revised its S&P 500 target downward to 5,900 points from 6,600. Earlier this month, both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq had tumbled 10% from their respective record highs — a phenomenon known as a correction.

The main focus of this week will be the personal consumption expenditures price index - the Federal Reserve’s favored inflation gauge - due on Friday.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he’s uncertain about the effect of Trump’s tariffs, with the possibility that they could push up prices arguing for higher interest rates.

Wall Street

