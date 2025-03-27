Trading activity improves on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and trading volume improved a little bit.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh as per quality is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,200 per maund, while rates in Punjab are in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,500 per maund.

Around, 2510 bales of Rahim Yar Khan, 647 bales of DG Khan were sold at Rs 17,200 per maund, 400 bales of Ghotki, 400 bales of Dherki, 400 bales of Mir Pur Mathelo were sold in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 200 bales of Mehrabpur were sold at Rs 16,900 per maund and 400 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 17,300 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,800 per maund. Polyester fiber was available at Rs 346 per kilogram.

