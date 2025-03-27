Sudan army retakes Khartoum airport from paramilitaries

KHARTOUM: The Sudanese army said it recaptured Khartoum airport from the Rapid Support Forces and surrounded the paramilitaries south of the capital on Wednesday, in its latest battlefield gains.

The army, battling the RSF since April 2023, had “fully secured” the airport from the paramilitary fighters who had been stationed inside, its spokesman Nabil Abdallah told AFP.

The takeover comes a day after the army was accused of one of the war’s deadliest air strikes on a market in the western region of Darfur, killing dozens according to the United Nations, while eyewitnesses said they counted 270 bodies buried.

Following their recapture of the presidential palace in a key victory on Friday, the army has surged through central Khartoum, seizing state institutions captured early in the war by the RSF.

“In the south of the capital, our forces have surrounded the strategic Jebel Awliya area from three directions: north, south and east,” a military source told AFP, adding that “all axes are advancing steadily”.

“The remnants of the RSF militia are fleeing” across the White Nile at the Jebel Awliya bridge, he said, requesting anonymity because he is not authorised to brief the media.

The bridge is the paramilitaries’ only crossing out of the area, linking it to its positions west of the city and then to its strongholds in Darfur.