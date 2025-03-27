AIRLINK 175.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
World Print 2025-03-27

Four US soldiers died in Lithuania, says NATO’s Rutte

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2025 07:52am

STOCKHOLM: Four United States Army soldiers have died in Lithuania during training, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said while visiting Warsaw on Wednesday.

“Whilst I was speaking the news came out about four American soldiers who were killed in an incident in Lithuania,” Rutte told reporters, adding that he did not know any details.

Lithuania’s military earlier on Wednesday said they were searching for four US soldiers and a tracked vehicle which had gone missing on Tuesday afternoon.

The soldiers had been training near Pabrade in eastern Lithuania near the border with Belarus, the US Army said in a statement.

“The soldiers, all from 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, were conducting scheduled tactical training at the time of the incident,” the statement read.

NATO Mark Rutte Lithuania US soldiers

