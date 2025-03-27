AIRLINK 175.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
World Print 2025-03-27

Magazine publishes entire US attack plan mistakenly shared in chat group

AFP Published March 27, 2025 Updated March 27, 2025 07:57am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: The Atlantic magazine on Wednesday published what it said was the entire text of a chat group mistakenly shared with a journalist by top US national security officials laying out plans of an imminent attack on Yemen.

The stunning details, including the times of strikes and types of planes being used, were all laid out in screenshots of the chat, which the officials had conducted on a commercial Signal messaging app, rather than a secure government platform.

The magazine, which initially only published the broad outlines of the chat, said it was now publishing the details after the Trump administration confirmed it was genuine and repeatedly denied that any classified information had been included.

The scandal has rocked President Donald Trump’s administration, which for now is reacting defiantly — attacking The Atlantic and denying any wrongdoing.

National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes had said Monday the chain cited by The Atlantic appeared to be “authentic.”

However, Vice President JD Vance, who was on the Signal chat, said The Atlantic had “oversold” the story, while White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said “the entire story was another hoax.”

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz likewise insisted on X that the Signal chain revealed “no locations” and “NO WAR PLANS.”

However, the depth of detail in the now published chat will fuel a furious outcry from Democrats in Congress who are accusing the Trump officials of incompetence and putting US military operations in peril.

The House of Representatives was set to discuss the scandal in a hearing Wednesday.

The story first broke Monday when Atlantic journalist Jeffrey Goldberg said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sent information in the Signal chat about imminent strikes against the Huthi rebels on March 15.

For reasons unknown, Goldberg’s phone number had been added to the group, also including Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe, among others.

Goldberg also revealed disparaging comments by the top US officials about European allies during their chat.

The Atlantic initially did not publish the precise details of the chat, saying it wanted to avoid revealing classified material and information that could endanger American troops.

But on Tuesday, Ratcliff and other officials involved in the chat played down the scandal, testifying before Congress that nothing critical had been shared or laws broken — and that nothing discussed was classified.

Trump himself brushed the breach off as a “glitch” and said there was “no classified information” involved.

