Mar 27, 2025
World Print 2025-03-27

Turkey’s opposition elects interim Istanbul mayor

Reuters Published March 27, 2025 Updated March 27, 2025 08:02am

ANKARA: Istanbul’s opposition-run municipal council on Wednesday elected an interim mayor to run the city, after mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was jailed pending trial over graft charges that he and his supporters deny and call politicised.

The detention last week of Imamoglu, the biggest political rival of President Tayyip Erdogan, triggered the largest anti-government demonstrations in Turkey in over a decade and led to mass arrests, as hundreds of thousands heeded opposition calls and took to the streets in mostly peaceful protests.

His jailing on Sunday has been criticised by Imamoglu’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), Western leaders, other opposition parties and rights groups as an anti-democratic move aimed at eliminating an electoral threat to Erdogan.

The government denies influence over the judiciary and says the courts are independent. Erdogan, who has dominated Turkish politics for over two decades, has dismissed the nationwide protests as a “show”, warned of legal consequences, and called on the CHP to stop “provoking” Turks.

Istanbul’s 314-member council, where the CHP holds a majority, elected the party’s Nuri Aslan to run the city with 177 votes, according to NTV. The interim mayor will run the city for the remainder of Imamoglu’s term, as he awaits trial.

The election of an interim mayor prevents the government from appointing a trustee to run the municipality, as it has done in several other cities, particularly in the mainly Kurdish southeast, amid a months-long legal crackdown on the opposition.

Speaking at the Istanbul Municipality building in Sarachane, CHP chairman Ozgur Ozel, who visited Imamoglu in jail a day ago, said the interim mayor had blocked Erdogan’s desire to appoint a trustee at the municipality.

“The struggle will expand to all of Turkey from now on, but one leg will always be in Istanbul and one hand will always be on Sarachane,” Ozel said, adding the public’s resistance had thwarted what the opposition calls a “coup attempt” against it.

President Tayyip Erdogan Turkiye Ekrem Imamoglu interim Istanbul mayor Republican People’s Party (CHP)

