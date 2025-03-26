Beating the heat, cutting the cost: How inverter fans have taken over the market

As electricity prices remain high, middle-income group consumers in Pakistan are turning to inverter fans, considering it a cost-effective alternative to reduce their energy bills.

Unlike solar panels, which require a hefty upfront investment and ongoing maintenance, inverter fans offer an affordable one-time solution that significantly lowers electricity consumption.

Introduced in Pakistan in 2013, inverter fans have rapidly gained popularity, with demand surging by 20-30% in recent years, according to Shahzaib Ilyas, marketing manager at Khurshid Fans told Business Recorder. He noted that conventional fans now make up only 2-3% of the market as consumers seek energy-efficient options to cope with rising power costs.

Consumers surveyed have also confirmed that they observed their electricity bills dropping by over 25% after replacing conventional fans with inverter or AC/DC fans.

Syed Hunain Abbas Jafri, who recently switched to inverter fans, said his saw his power bill dropping by Rs3,000 per month. Another consumer, Muhammad Danish, noted that his electricity bill, which previously ranged from Rs25,000 to Rs28,000, fell to Rs17,000-Rs18,000 since making the switch.

Pakistan’s inverter fan industry is also expanding beyond domestic demand, with 80% of production now happening locally except circuits that are being imported. These fans are also being exported to countries such as Yemen, Sudan, Egypt, and Ethiopia.

As Pakistan continues to grapple with high electricity costs, inverter fans have emerged as an accessible and practical solution to an extent for middle-class households. Their affordability, combined with substantial energy savings, makes them an increasingly essential household item in the fight against soaring utility bills.