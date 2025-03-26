AIRLINK 176.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.29%)
BOP 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
FCCL 46.35 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.14%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FLYNG 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.11%)
HUBC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (1.57%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
KOSM 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
MLCF 59.55 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.88%)
OGDC 232.10 Increased By ▲ 7.91 (3.53%)
PACE 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PAEL 47.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.49%)
PIAHCLA 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
POWER 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
PPL 192.97 Increased By ▲ 7.49 (4.04%)
PRL 37.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
PTC 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 100.40 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.03%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.43%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
TRG 65.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.39%)
WAVESAPP 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,609 Increased By 173.5 (1.4%)
BR30 39,262 Increased By 678.1 (1.76%)
KSE100 117,772 Increased By 1139.1 (0.98%)
KSE30 36,296 Increased By 474.7 (1.33%)
Mar 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan’s GDP grows 1.73% in Oct-Dec

  • Growth in agriculture, industry and services stands at 1.1%, -0.18% and 2.57% respectively.
BR Web Desk Published 26 Mar, 2025 12:34pm

Pakistan has posted a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 1.73% in the second quarter (October-December) of fiscal year 2024-25, estimates released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Tuesday showed.

This comes despite the contraction in industry (-0.18%) during the said period, read a press release issued by the PBS after the National Accounts Committee (NAC) meeting.

Meanwhile, agriculture and services posted a growth of 1.1% and 2.57%, respectively.

Further, the committee approved the updated growth of GDP during the first quarter of FY2023-24 at 1.34% as compared to 0.92% estimated previously.

The revision comes “due to upward revisions in services from 1.43% to 2.21% and improvement in the industrial sector from -1.03% to -0.66%”.

NAC shared that during Q2 of the ongoing fiscal year, crops have contracted by 5.38%.

“The contraction of 7.65% in important crops is due to reduction in production of cotton (-30.7% from 10.22 to 7.084 million bales), maize (-15.4% from 9.74 to 8.24 million tons), rice (-1.4% from 9.86 to 9.72 million tons), and sugarcane (-2.3% from 87.64 to 85.62 million tons).”

Meanwhile, the wheat crop “has shown a decline of 6.8% in area as compared to last year”.

“High base of 2023-24 has also resulted in decline in growth of important crops,” it said.

NAC said the rate of contraction in industry has slowed down from 1.81% in 2023-24Q2 to 0.18% in 2024-25Q2.

“Mining and quarrying industry has contracted by 3.29% due to low quarterly production of mining products. The LSM, driven by Quantum Index of Manufacturing (QIM), has declined by 2.86% due to negative contributions from sugar (-12.63%), cement (-1.82%), and iron & steel (-17.86%) during October-December,” it said.

Meanwhile, the services have grown by 2.57% as compared to 1.32% in Q2 last year.

NAC noted that the slowdown in CPI-based inflation has resulted in positive contributions in real value added of industries primarily compiled at current prices including “information and communication (8.45%), finance and insurance (10.21%), public administration & social security (9.10%), public sector education (4.80%) and health (6.60%)”.

Agriculture gdp PBS Industry GDP growth GDP growth rate National Accounts Committee Pakistan’s GDP Pakistan GDP PBS data NAC service

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s GDP grows 1.73% in Oct-Dec

PSX soars, KSE-100 gains over 1,300 points on IMF staff-level deal

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 likely to be on March 31: Suparco

Aurangzeb pushes for debt relief, fair trade at Boao Forum

Philip Morris Pakistan to exit PSX, announces share buyback

Ecnec approves 13 key projects worth Rs1.275trn

Pakistan, China in talks about security for Chinese nationals

Finance Division outlook: YoY LSM slump shows underlying weaknesses

Oil near three-week high on supply fears, U.S. stocks drop

Metal sector in EFS: NA body for holding Mar 7 SRO in abeyance

Read more stories