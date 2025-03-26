AIRLINK 176.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.03%)
BOP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
CNERGY 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
FCCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.36%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
FLYNG 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
HUBC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (1.57%)
HUMNL 13.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
MLCF 59.72 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (2.17%)
OGDC 232.64 Increased By ▲ 8.45 (3.77%)
PACE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 47.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.49%)
PIAHCLA 18.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.72%)
PIBTL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
POWER 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.5%)
PPL 189.00 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (1.9%)
PRL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.92%)
PTC 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
SEARL 100.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.63%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
SYM 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TELE 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.21%)
WAVESAPP 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,624 Increased By 188.8 (1.52%)
BR30 39,194 Increased By 609.5 (1.58%)
KSE100 118,039 Increased By 1405.6 (1.21%)
KSE30 36,366 Increased By 544.6 (1.52%)
Mar 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sri Lanka central bank holds rate to support economic recovery

Reuters Published 26 Mar, 2025 11:22am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s central bank kept its key policy rate unchanged for a second consecutive meeting on Wednesday to underpin the island nation’s economic recovery from its worst financial crisis in decades.

The overnight policy rate, introduced in November, was held steady at 8% - in line with a majority of economists polled by Reuters. “The Board remains confident that the prevailing monetary policy stance will ensure that inflation will move towards the target of 5% while supporting the growth of the domestic economy,” the central bank said in its statement.

The South Asian nation posted a better-than-expected 5% gross domestic product growth in 2024, signalling a turning point for an economy that plunged to its worst financial crisis in decades three years ago.

Sri Lanka’s consumer price index contracted 4.2% year-on-year in February, largely driven down by a reduction in household power tariffs by 20% at the start of the year. The nation suffered record inflation during the 2022 economic meltdown that was triggered by a precipitous fall in dollar reserves.

Inflation is expected to reach positive territory by the middle of 2025 and track closer to the central bank’s target of 5%, the bank’s statement added.

IMF warns Sri Lanka trade unions against strike over pay demand

“If Inflation falls below target by mid-year there is a likelihood that CBSL will cut rates,” said Udeeshan Jonas, strategy head at Colombo-based equity research firm CAL.

“Given the possibility of global commodity prices remaining low and concerns about a global trade slowdown there is a likelihood that inflation can trend lower than the target.”

Sri Lanka’s economy has made a “remarkable” recovery from the crisis, the IMF said earlier this month, while approving a fourth tranche of $334 million under the $2.9 billion programme.

The central bank expects growth to be above 3% in 2025 due to the higher year-ago base effect and as the economy navigates global headwinds.

Sri Lanka sri lanka central bank Sri Lanka economy Sri Lanka’s economy

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka central bank holds rate to support economic recovery

PSX soars, KSE-100 gains over 1,300 points on IMF staff-level deal

Ecnec approves 13 key projects worth Rs1.275trn

Pakistan, China in talks about security for Chinese nationals

Finance Division outlook: YoY LSM slump shows underlying weaknesses

Oil near three-week high on supply fears, U.S. stocks drop

Metal sector in EFS: NA body for holding Mar 7 SRO in abeyance

Philip Morris Pakistan to exit PSX, announces share buyback

Discos sell-off: FAs speak of private sector participation

CCoP clears PIACL divestment with management stake

First-ever ‘EU-Pak Business Forum’ to be held on May 14th

Read more stories