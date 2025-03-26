Sri Lanka central bank holds rate to support economic recovery

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s central bank kept its key policy rate unchanged for a second consecutive meeting on Wednesday to underpin the island nation’s economic recovery from its worst financial crisis in decades.

The overnight policy rate, introduced in November, was held steady at 8% - in line with a majority of economists polled by Reuters. “The Board remains confident that the prevailing monetary policy stance will ensure that inflation will move towards the target of 5% while supporting the growth of the domestic economy,” the central bank said in its statement.

The South Asian nation posted a better-than-expected 5% gross domestic product growth in 2024, signalling a turning point for an economy that plunged to its worst financial crisis in decades three years ago.

Sri Lanka’s consumer price index contracted 4.2% year-on-year in February, largely driven down by a reduction in household power tariffs by 20% at the start of the year. The nation suffered record inflation during the 2022 economic meltdown that was triggered by a precipitous fall in dollar reserves.

Inflation is expected to reach positive territory by the middle of 2025 and track closer to the central bank’s target of 5%, the bank’s statement added.

“If Inflation falls below target by mid-year there is a likelihood that CBSL will cut rates,” said Udeeshan Jonas, strategy head at Colombo-based equity research firm CAL.

“Given the possibility of global commodity prices remaining low and concerns about a global trade slowdown there is a likelihood that inflation can trend lower than the target.”

Sri Lanka’s economy has made a “remarkable” recovery from the crisis, the IMF said earlier this month, while approving a fourth tranche of $334 million under the $2.9 billion programme.

The central bank expects growth to be above 3% in 2025 due to the higher year-ago base effect and as the economy navigates global headwinds.