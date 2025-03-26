AIRLINK 176.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.18%)
BOP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
CNERGY 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
FCCL 46.05 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.47%)
FFL 16.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
HUBC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (1.57%)
HUMNL 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
KOSM 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 59.72 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (2.17%)
OGDC 232.88 Increased By ▲ 8.69 (3.88%)
PACE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.7%)
PIAHCLA 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
POWER 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
PPL 189.00 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (1.9%)
PRL 37.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.98%)
PTC 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
SEARL 100.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.63%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
SYM 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
TELE 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
TRG 66.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.2%)
WAVESAPP 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,624 Increased By 188.8 (1.52%)
BR30 39,194 Increased By 609.5 (1.58%)
KSE100 118,030 Increased By 1397 (1.2%)
KSE30 36,357 Increased By 535.6 (1.5%)
Mar 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Vietnam to allow SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service

Reuters Published 26 Mar, 2025 10:53am

HANOI: Vietnam’s government said on Wednesday it will allow SpaceX to launch its Starlink satellite internet service on a trial basis in the country.

There is no limit on foreign ownership of the service, the government said in a statement, adding that the trial period will last until the end of 2030. Allowing the U.S. firm to launch its internet service is seen by some analysts as one of the measures the Southeast Asian industrial hub has taken to avoid being hit with U.S. tariffs.

It is not yet clear if SpaceX has applied for a licence to launch its service in Vietnam.

Starlink operates in more than 120 markets worldwide.

Pakistan approves Starlink’s temporary registration

The statement said the company is allowed to provide fixed and mobile service plans throughout Vietnam, including services on flights.

The government’s decision limits the number of subscribers at 600,000 for the trial period, according to the statement.

SpaceX Vietnam Starlink

Comments

200 characters

Vietnam to allow SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service

PSX soars, KSE-100 gains over 1,300 points on IMF staff-level deal

Ecnec approves 13 key projects worth Rs1.275trn

Pakistan, China in talks about security for Chinese nationals

Finance Division outlook: YoY LSM slump shows underlying weaknesses

Oil near three-week high on supply fears, U.S. stocks drop

Metal sector in EFS: NA body for holding Mar 7 SRO in abeyance

Philip Morris Pakistan to exit PSX, announces share buyback

Discos sell-off: FAs speak of private sector participation

CCoP clears PIACL divestment with management stake

First-ever ‘EU-Pak Business Forum’ to be held on May 14th

Read more stories