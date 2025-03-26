IMF reaches staff-level deal with Pakistan for $2 billion

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday its staff and Pakistan authorities reached a staff-level deal upon whose approval the country will have total disbursements of about $2 billion.

Aurangzeb says no major hurdle to SLA

“The IMF team has reached a staff-level agreement (SLA) with the Pakistani authorities on the first review of the 37-month Extended Arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), and on a new 28-month arrangement under the IMF’s RSF with total access over the 28 months of around $1.3 billion (SDR 1 billion).

“The staff-level agreement is subject to approval of the IMF’s Executive Board. Upon approval, Pakistan will have access to about $1 billion (SDR 760 million) under the EFF, bringing total disbursements under the programme to about $2 billion,” the Washington-based lender said in its statement.

The development comes after an IMF team, led by Nathan Porter, held discussions during a February 24-March 14, 2025 mission to Karachi and Islamabad, and later virtually.

“Over the past 18 months, Pakistan has made significant progress in restoring macroeconomic stability and rebuilding confidence despite a challenging global environment. While economic growth remains moderate, inflation has declined to its lowest level since 2015, financial conditions have improved, sovereign spreads have narrowed significantly, and external balances are stronger.

“While economic activity is expected to steadily improve, downside risks also remain elevated. Potential macroeconomic policy slippages—driven by pressures to ease policies—along with geopolitical shocks to commodity prices, tightening global financial conditions, or rising protectionism could undermine the hard-won macroeconomic stability,” Nathan Porter was quoted as saying in the statement.

Climate-related risks continue to pose a significant challenge for Pakistan, creating a need to build resilience including through adaptation measures, according to Porter.

“In this regard, it is critical to stay the course and entrench the progress achieved over the past one and a half years, building resilience by further strengthening public finances, ensuring price stability, rebuilding external buffers and eliminating distortions in support of stronger, inclusive and sustained private sector-led growth.”

The Pakistani authorities and the IMF team reached staff-level agreement on the EFF in the amount equivalent to SDR 5,320 million (or about USD 7 billion) on July 12, 2024, which was later approved by the IMF’s Executive Board in the last week of September.

Analysts believe the IMF programme is crucial as it gives the government a roadmap for economic reforms while providing a cushion to the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) are standing at $11.15 billion as of March 14, as per central bank’s data.

“The authorities reiterated their commitment to the EFF-supported programme and plan to supplement their efforts by advancing reforms under the RSF-supported programme aiming to address long standing economic vulnerabilities to climate shocks and build resilience,” the IMF statement further read.

According to the statement, the authorities’ policy priorities include: