AIRLINK 176.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
BOP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 7.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 44.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.04%)
FFL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.54%)
HUBC 141.78 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.01%)
HUMNL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
MLCF 58.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.7%)
OGDC 224.19 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (2.76%)
PACE 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PAEL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
PPL 185.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.53%)
PRL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.35%)
PTC 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.62%)
SEARL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.76%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
SYM 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.15%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
TRG 66.14 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-5.78%)
WAVESAPP 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,435 Increased By 81.3 (0.66%)
BR30 38,584 Increased By 460.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 116,633 Increased By 193.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 35,822 Increased By 118.6 (0.33%)
Mar 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-03-26

PECA Act 2016: Taxpayers’ data declared as ‘Critical Infrastructure’

Sohail Sarfraz Published 26 Mar, 2025 05:25am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has declared taxpayers’ data as “Critical Infrastructure” and any damage, leakage, unauthorized access or misuse of data by the tax officers/officials would result in imprisonment/fine.

In this regard, the FBR has issued instructions to the field formations here on Tuesday.

The FBR has also warned tax officials that Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 has prescribed severe punishments for those who copy, access, or interfere with information systems or taxpayers’ data declared as “Critical Infrastructure” in an un-authorized manner.

Privacy of taxpayers’ data: FBR fails to defend a case before FTO

According to the FBR, the Cabinet Division, vide its memorandum has conveyed the approval of Cabinet to declare FBR’s infrastructure as “Critical Infrastructure” as defined under sub section (x) of section 2 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016.

In view of the above approval/decision of the Cabinet, FBR declares its IT infrastructure including “data centers, applications, and systems” of FBR that host taxpayers data as “Critical Infrastructure” under the PECA Act 2016 as a measure of deterrence of potential offenders who may try to breach FBR systems.

The PECA Act 2016 prescribes severe punishments for those who copy, access, or interfere with information systems or data declared as “Critical Infrastructure” in an un-authorized manner. Any damage, leakage, unauthorized access, or misuse of data shall result in legal proceedings against the responsible person(s) under the provisions of PECA 2016, which may lead to imprisonment, a fine, or with both as provided under Chapter-II of the PECA 2016. Accordingly, all relevant authorities/persons are directed to ensure compliance and implement necessary security measures to protect “Critical Infrastructure” of FBR, FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR taxpayers tax officers PECA Act 2016 taxpayers data Critical Infrastructure

Comments

200 characters

PECA Act 2016: Taxpayers’ data declared as ‘Critical Infrastructure’

Ecnec approves 13 key projects worth Rs1.275trn

Finance Division outlook: YoY LSM slump shows underlying weaknesses

Metal sector in EFS: NA body for holding Mar 7 SRO in abeyance

Discos sell-off: FAs speak of private sector participation

CCoP clears PIACL divestment with management stake

First-ever ‘EU-Pak Business Forum’ to be held on May 14th

Passports not valid for travel: No Israel visit possible under rules: FO

Disputes with importers: FBR establishes ‘Classification Centre’

Sugar situation report: PAC summons secretaries over non-submission

Read more stories