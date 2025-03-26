Reko Diq comes under renewed ECC focus

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet met on Tuesday with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chairing it virtually from China where he is attending the Boao Forum for Asia 2025.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Petroleum Ali Parvez Malik, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, along with the chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), federal secretaries, and senior officials from relevant ministries and divisions.

The ECC took up a summary by the Petroleum Division regarding the Reko-Diq Project and changes in its overall development plan and related financial commitments and project finance considerations due to inflation and enhanced scope of the project concerning capacity, energy mix, alternative water supply options and updated processing plants and machinery. The ECC noted the factors leading to the project escalations, and approved the proposals contained in the summary with the directions to the ministries of petroleum and finance to continue close coordination with a view to ensuring timely implementation of all agreed actions. It assured full support for the Reko-Diq Project, calling it a project of immense national importance.

It also considered and approved a summary presented by the Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination for a technical supplementary grant amounting to Rs200 million under the development grant of IPC Division for the construction of PSB Coaching Centre at Skardu.

The ECC; however, urged the Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination to ensure that after its construction, the training facility remains operational and serves the desired purpose in terms of providing sports facilities to local population and serving as a high-altitude training facility for athletes competing at national and international level.

