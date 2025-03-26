AIRLINK 176.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
BOP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 7.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 44.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.04%)
FFL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.54%)
HUBC 141.78 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.01%)
HUMNL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
MLCF 58.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.7%)
OGDC 224.19 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (2.76%)
PACE 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PAEL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
PPL 185.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.53%)
PRL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.35%)
PTC 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.62%)
SEARL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.76%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
SYM 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.15%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
TRG 66.14 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-5.78%)
WAVESAPP 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,435 Increased By 81.3 (0.66%)
BR30 38,584 Increased By 460.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 116,633 Increased By 193.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 35,822 Increased By 118.6 (0.33%)
Mar 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-26

Reko Diq comes under renewed ECC focus

Obaid Abrar Published 26 Mar, 2025 05:25am

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet met on Tuesday with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chairing it virtually from China where he is attending the Boao Forum for Asia 2025.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Petroleum Ali Parvez Malik, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, along with the chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), federal secretaries, and senior officials from relevant ministries and divisions.

The ECC took up a summary by the Petroleum Division regarding the Reko-Diq Project and changes in its overall development plan and related financial commitments and project finance considerations due to inflation and enhanced scope of the project concerning capacity, energy mix, alternative water supply options and updated processing plants and machinery. The ECC noted the factors leading to the project escalations, and approved the proposals contained in the summary with the directions to the ministries of petroleum and finance to continue close coordination with a view to ensuring timely implementation of all agreed actions. It assured full support for the Reko-Diq Project, calling it a project of immense national importance.

It also considered and approved a summary presented by the Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination for a technical supplementary grant amounting to Rs200 million under the development grant of IPC Division for the construction of PSB Coaching Centre at Skardu.

The ECC; however, urged the Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination to ensure that after its construction, the training facility remains operational and serves the desired purpose in terms of providing sports facilities to local population and serving as a high-altitude training facility for athletes competing at national and international level.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ECC REKO DIQ PETROLEUM DIVISION finance minister Muhammad Aurangzeb Reko Diq project

Comments

200 characters

Reko Diq comes under renewed ECC focus

Ecnec approves 13 key projects worth Rs1.275trn

Finance Division outlook: YoY LSM slump shows underlying weaknesses

Metal sector in EFS: NA body for holding Mar 7 SRO in abeyance

Discos sell-off: FAs speak of private sector participation

CCoP clears PIACL divestment with management stake

First-ever ‘EU-Pak Business Forum’ to be held on May 14th

Passports not valid for travel: No Israel visit possible under rules: FO

Disputes with importers: FBR establishes ‘Classification Centre’

Sugar situation report: PAC summons secretaries over non-submission

PECA Act 2016: Taxpayers’ data declared as ‘Critical Infrastructure’

Read more stories