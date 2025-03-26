AIRLINK 176.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
BOP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 7.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 44.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.04%)
FFL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.54%)
HUBC 141.78 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.01%)
HUMNL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
MLCF 58.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.7%)
OGDC 224.19 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (2.76%)
PACE 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PAEL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
PPL 185.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.53%)
PRL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.35%)
PTC 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.62%)
SEARL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.76%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
SYM 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.15%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
TRG 66.14 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-5.78%)
WAVESAPP 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,435 Increased By 81.3 (0.66%)
BR30 38,584 Increased By 460.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 116,633 Increased By 193.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 35,822 Increased By 118.6 (0.33%)
Mar 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-26

Punjab minister says country facing severe water shortage

Recorder Report Published 26 Mar, 2025 05:25am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Punjab has no claim over Sindh’s water and that no one can interfere in Punjab’s water management.

Highlighting the water crisis, she pointed out that the country is facing a severe water shortage, with Punjab’s water reserves decreasing by 41%. She urged Sindh and other provinces to focus on better water management.

“The PTI members run away whenever they are asked to respond,” Azma said while talking to media, here at Alhamra on Tuesday.

Speaking about national security, she warned that the threat of terrorism remains, but Punjab’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and law enforcement agencies have successfully foiled six attacks. She praised the sacrifices of security personnel and affirmed that, just as Pakistan has won the war against terrorism before, it will do so again.

Regarding the healthcare sector, she said it is under the influence of the mafia, but no one will be allowed to deprive patients of medicines. Referring to reforms in the healthcare sector, Azma Bokhari emphasized the need for a biometric system in hospitals and stated that government hospital doctors must fulfil their responsibilities. She noted that Maryam Nawaz’s hospital visits are part of this initiative, making it clear that any officer failing to perform will be removed.

Addressing government employees, she made it clear that those who do not align with the Chief Minister’s vision have no place in the department. Furthermore, she announced that by Eid-ul-Fitr, every employee would receive their salary.

Expressing condolences on the passing of the Army Chief’s mother, she emphasized that mothers are a great blessing from Almighty and assured that in this difficult time, they stand with him.

Azma Bokhari highlighted that the current government is taking significant steps to promote fine arts. The Chief Minister of Punjab has given clear instructions to prioritize the development of arts and culture, she said.

She also mentioned that the Consul General of Turkiye visited Alhamra and highly praised Pakistani paintings. Additionally, the Consul General assured that exhibitions of Pakistani young artists’ paintings should be held in Turkiye, she added.

Azma Bokhari stated that significant progress is being made in various fields of fine arts, including music, painting, and drama. Students who completed three-month courses showcased their artistic talents through remarkable paintings.

The Minister of Information and Culture announced that the winner of the singing competition, organized under the Punjab Arts Council, would be launched on a government platform. Moreover, a Cultural Day will be celebrated at Alhamra on April 14 to promote cultural activities.

Speaking about the government’s education policy, she stated that under the laptop scheme, scholarships will be given not only to students in Punjab but also in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Regarding ongoing welfare projects in Punjab, she revealed that three million families are being provided with pay orders of Rs10,000 each with dignity, which is a historic initiative.

Discussing the cleanliness campaign, she said that the “Clean Punjab” project has been outsourced to various companies to ensure timely payment of salaries to employees. Every employee will receive their rightful pay before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

water shortages water scarcity water crisis Azma Bokhari Punjab Information Minister Punjab water management

Comments

200 characters

Punjab minister says country facing severe water shortage

Ecnec approves 13 key projects worth Rs1.275trn

Finance Division outlook: YoY LSM slump shows underlying weaknesses

Metal sector in EFS: NA body for holding Mar 7 SRO in abeyance

Discos sell-off: FAs speak of private sector participation

CCoP clears PIACL divestment with management stake

First-ever ‘EU-Pak Business Forum’ to be held on May 14th

Passports not valid for travel: No Israel visit possible under rules: FO

Disputes with importers: FBR establishes ‘Classification Centre’

Sugar situation report: PAC summons secretaries over non-submission

PECA Act 2016: Taxpayers’ data declared as ‘Critical Infrastructure’

Read more stories