AIRLINK 176.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
BOP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 7.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 44.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.04%)
FFL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.54%)
HUBC 141.78 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.01%)
HUMNL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
MLCF 58.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.7%)
OGDC 224.19 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (2.76%)
PACE 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PAEL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
PPL 185.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.53%)
PRL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.35%)
PTC 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.62%)
SEARL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.76%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
SYM 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.15%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
TRG 66.14 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-5.78%)
WAVESAPP 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,435 Increased By 81.3 (0.66%)
BR30 38,584 Increased By 460.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 116,633 Increased By 193.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 35,822 Increased By 118.6 (0.33%)
Canada says India may seek to meddle in election

Reuters Published 26 Mar, 2025 05:25am

OTTAWA: China and India are likely to try to interfere in the Canadian general election on April 28, while Russia and Pakistan have the potential to do so, the country’s spy service said on Monday.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service made its comments at a time when Ottawa’s relations with both India and China are chilly. Beijing and New Delhi have denied previous allegations of interference.

Vanessa Lloyd, deputy director of operations at CSIS, told a press conference that hostile state actors were increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence to meddle in elections.

“The PRC (People’s Republic of China) is highly likely to use AI enabled tools to attempt to interfere with Canada’s democratic process in this current election,” she said.

Asked for a response to the CSIS comments at a regular news briefing on Tuesday, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said China had always adhered to the principle of not interfering in the internal affairs of other countries, and had “never had any interest in interfering in Canada’s internal affairs”.

Canada last year expelled six Indian diplomats - including the head of mission - over allegations they were involved in a plot against Sikh separatists on Canadian soil.

India Canada Canadian general election Canadian Security Intelligence Service

Comments

200 characters

